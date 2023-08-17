3rd Spanish Aviation Forum: Unveiling Spain's Commercial Aviation Trends and Opportunities (Madrid, Spain - November 24, 2023)

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3rd Spanish Aviation Forum" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The conference sessions will provide the platform for high level debate, exchange of ideas and information as well as extensive networking opportunities for aviation executives from Spain and around the world who will discuss a variety of topics.

Participating companies will represent operators and manufacturers, safety and security experts, financing companies, and sectors such as insurance, software technology, airport infrastructure and other areas that contribute to the development of commercial aviation in Spain.

This international event will explore the latest developments in the commercial aviation sector of Spain

Spain at the crossroads of Europe, South America and Africa

Financing and leasing aircraft and engines

Fleet management, maintenance and operations

Aviation sustainability

Speakers

Montserrat Barriga Andres, Director General, European Regions Airline Association

Inaki Azcoitia, Director - Commercial, Managing Partner, Alisios Aviation

Arnold Aumasson, VP Marketing & Business Development, Aircraft Maintenance Systems RD

Matthew Gee, Chief Operating Officer, Six West

Gonzalo Ibarra, CEO, Ibarra Aero Charges

Adrian Iordache, Principal Solicitor and Director, Consortium Legal

Robert Ricketts, Partner, Holland & Knight

Jan Willem Storm van 's Gravesande, Managing Partner, Aviation Independent Consulting

Fergal Whelan-Porter, Chief Executive Officer, Aeolus Engine Services

Senior Representative of Airbus Corporate Jets

Senior Representative of Vertis

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nw0byf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.