Woodside Credit Surpasses $3 Billion in Lending for Classic and Collector Car Loans

Woodside Credit Reinforces Its Position as the Top Lender for Collector Car Financing in the U.S.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Home of the Lowest Payments in America, Woodside Credit has funded over $3 billion in loans for the purchase of classic, collector, and exotic cars. This milestone comes shortly after achieving $2 billion in loans in 2021. Woodside Credit, headquartered in Newport Beach, California, has secured its place as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Orange County Business Journal. To keep up with nationwide demand, the company continues to expand its sales coverage across all 50 states.

“We continue to expand our operations and customer service while maintaining our commitment to offering the lowest payments in America,” said Mitch Shatzen, President and Chief Operating Officer at Woodside Credit. “Our future as an organization continues to look bright.”

The Woodside Credit team will travel to Monterey Car Week this week, as the Collector Car Financing sponsor of the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. In addition to sponsoring iconic events throughout the industry, the company continues to sustain its growth trajectory by providing its loyal clients with an unmatched loan program that enables them to enjoy the cash-flow benefit of low monthly payments.

Clients return to Woodside Credit not only for its low monthly payments but also for its expertise, nationwide coverage, and consistent first-class customer service. Explore what the lowest payments in America could mean for you by visiting WoodsideCredit.com.

About Woodside Credit

With over $3 billion in loans, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. Established in 2003, the company’s expertise is rooted in providing loans with flexible terms and the lowest monthly payments in America. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson and is dedicated to the success of dealerships, automotive networks, and clients nationwide. With terms up to 15 years and loans up to $1,000,000, the company achieves an unparalleled level of quality and flexibility for clients through its common sense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information.

