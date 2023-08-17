Vital Farms to host Analyst Day on September 19, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced that it will host an Analyst Day on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at The Austonian Club, in Austin, TX.



Vital Farms will host a webcast and presentation beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET with members of the leadership team. The presentation will review updates across the business including an update on the company’s long-term financial targets. Register Here to attend either in-person or virtually.

To access the live webcast and presentation, visit the “Events and Presentations” section of the Vital Farms Investor Relations website. This webcast will be available in listen-only mode and archived online for one year.



About Vital Farms

Vital Farms is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms has become a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, crew members, and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

Contact

Media:

Rob Discher

rob.discher@vitalfarms.com

Investors:

Matt Siler

matt.siler@vitalfarms.com