Bluecore Wins 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluecore , a retail shopper identification and customer movement technology, today announced that it is the recipient of the “Best Overall Conversion Optimization Solution” award in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.



With Bluecore’s retail identification and customer movement platform, retailers can increase reach through identifying anonymous digital traffic and repeatedly move them through the purchase funnel to increase revenue generation. The company offers critical capabilities for retailers looking to hit year-over-year comps in a market where acquisition performance is declining as retention has been impacted by inflation. Bluecore’s unique transparent identification capabilities help retailers identify more shoppers and activate experiences that speak to each customer individually to increase customer movement towards repeat purchases to create incremental lift through the holiday shopping season and beyond.

Bluecore’s customers include Express, NOBULL, Lenovo, Teleflora, Alo Yoga, and Lulu and Georgia. Lulu and Georgia recently announced a 133% increase in net-new customers and a 229% increase in repeat purchases in its first year of working with Bluecore.

Bluecore replaces manual processes with advanced predictive models, allowing brands to manage communications through a single interface. Through its patented shopper-and-product matching, brands can easily personalize 100% of communications delivered to consumers through their email, ecommerce, SMS, and paid media shopping experiences.

Bluecore’s predictive retail models are built and trained on billions of data points across hundreds of brands, and can be used directly in the audience builder to help keep shoppers buying, prevent lapse, preserve margins, increase efficiency of spend, and more.

“Retail requires tailored solutions that use their shopper signals to deliver customer movement, creating more first time, repeat and loyal purchasers. Our team is composed of former retail marketing executives who have owned performance marketing, data, and analytics. That allows us to provide industry-specific, strategic support to brands. From data-driven technology to strategic whitespace analyses and technical service, Bluecore’s team sets brands on their best path to predictable revenue,” said Fayez Mohamood, CEO of Bluecore. “Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for this recognition. We’ll continue helping retailers unlock revenue opportunities without hurting customer experience and create layers of value that build a successful approach to help them do more with less.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

“Bluecore is our ‘Best Overall Conversion Optimization Solution’ as the company dramatically increases customer retention, lifetime value, and overall speed to market while empowering brands to capture signals from shoppers when they’re in-market, and respond immediately with what they actually care about to get them to convert,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Shoppers are in-market and shopping less than 3% of the day due to a number of challenges like inflation and inventory instability. Bluecore’s retail growth automation platform reaches more shoppers at the exact right time, to help retailers succeed through these challenges.”

Additionally, the platform’s built-in workflows include quick-build templates that offer both guidance and flexibility by providing recommendations or allowing customizable rules. Compelling creative and curated content, offers, and recommendations for each shopper can be crafted easily.

About Bluecore

Bluecore’s retail marketing platform transforms casual shoppers into lifetime customers for the world’s largest retail brands. With Bluecore, retailers can quickly turn data into revenue-generating campaigns. Through its patented shopper-and-product matching and the release of Bluecore Communicate™, Bluecore Site™ and Bluecore Advertise™, brands can easily personalize 100% of communications delivered to consumers through their email, site, SMS, and paid media shopping experiences. Bluecore replaces manual processes with advanced predictive models, allowing brands to manage communications through a single interface. Bluecore introduced the industry’s first shared-success pricing model, dramatically increasing customer retention, lifetime value, and overall speed to market for more than 400 brands — including Express, NOBULL, Lenovo, Teleflora, Alo Yoga, and Lulu and Georgia.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

