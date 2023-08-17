New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Diapers Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483921/?utm_source=GNW

The Baby Diapers Market size is expected to grow from USD 47.58 billion in 2023 to USD 59.10 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The rising population, accompanied by the increasing urban population, is one of the most significant contributors to the market’s growth. Besides that, the growing disposable income of the people, the rising female working population, the increasing rate of literacy, etc., are some of the factors that determine the living standards and consumption patterns of families and are also expected to serve as essential growth factors. Consumers’ growing health and hygiene concerns will likely drive the market in the coming years.



Additionally, owing to the increasing awareness regarding maintaining the hygiene of infants, parents have strongly adopted the usage of baby diapers. Ongoing advancements in the fabric used in a diaper, absorption capabilities, and special user-friendly features of diapers have led to competitors gaining a higher market share. Increasing demand for natural and hygienic products is driving manufacturers to develop bio-based disposable diapers, which is also projected to propel market demand.



Market players are engaged in innovating diaper technology. Some key trends in the diaper market include eco-friendly/bio-degradable diapers, electronic diapers, organic diapers, and pant-style diapers.



Baby Diaper Market Trends



Increasing Awareness about Baby Hygiene



Owing to the increasing awareness about infant hygiene, parents are strongly adopting the usage of baby diapers. Diapers are among the essential infant daily care products and baby wipes, which help prevent bacterial infection and provide comfort. The growing concern about diaper rashes, often related to wet or infrequently changed diapers, is augmenting the demand for baby diapers worldwide.

Brands like Huggies and Pampers provide a range of rash-free diapers, having unique technology to prevent leakage and decrease irritation. A single baby uses 7-8 diapers daily, meaning the diaper is used for almost 24 hours a day. This factor increased consumers’ inclination toward cotton-based diapers to avoid skin allergies caused by synthetic diapers.

In July 2021, SuperBottoms, India’s cloth diaper brand, launched the UNO 2.0 for new parents to use on their babies. All diapers are made from 100% cloth and have organic cotton pads. A number of government institutions have also launched health awareness campaigns specifically aimed at raising awareness among young parents about their children’s health and hygiene.

For instance, in February 2022, through its Latin American Centre for Perinatology (CLAP), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) launched a campaign to raise awareness about newborns and promote quality care practices in the first 28 days of life. Skin-to-skin contact, exclusive breastfeeding, and keeping the baby clean and dry are a few of these practices.



Asia-Pacific Witnessed Significant Growth



In the baby care category, one of the main factors driving the growth of the market is the growing number of working women in the population of the region. World Bank data indicates that the female labor participation rate in East Asia Pacific has increased significantly from 43.7% in 2016 to 43.94 % in 2021.

Furthermore, the digital revolution has been a major factor in enabling the industry to grow at an accelerating rate. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) of India, in 2021, 33% of women (urban+rural) and 52% of urban women had Internet access. Consequently, this is aiding the growth of the market in the region.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China alone records the birth of approximately 18 million babies every year. The country accounts for the major share of the overall baby diaper market. The declaration of the third-child policy in China has played a great role in increasing the demand for baby diapers.

Moreover, a wider distribution network and easy availability of numerous brands in the local markets led the key players to expand their sales to reach the inland markets. India also adds to the rising sales of diapers in the region.

Along with international players like Unicharm and Procter & Gamble, many Indian players like Godrej and Himalaya are coming up with new varieties of baby diapers. The market is also witnessing product innovations to cater to changing customer needs. In March 2022, SuperBottoms, an Indian baby care brand, launched 100% eco-friendly, washable soft cloth diapers for babies, which helps prevent rashes and irritation.



Baby Diaper Industry Overview



The market studied is highly competitive, with many regional and global players. The major strategies adopted by these companies include product innovations, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions. The market is primarily dominated by Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, Unicharm, and Essity Aktiebolag.



The presence of private-labeled brands is expected to augment the competition. Moreover, Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark Corporation have adopted product innovation as their key strategy to increase their market share and category growth over the years. The companies invested heavily in their R&D sectors to launch innovative products in the market and tap into the ongoing interest of consumers in sustainable baby products, including baby diapers.?



