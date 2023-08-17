New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Down And Feather Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483920/?utm_source=GNW

The Down and Feather Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.66 billion in 2023 to USD 2.31 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Over the past years, the overall usage of duck and goose feathers has increased, indirectly resulting in the broader availability of Down and feathers worldwide. These down and feathers are processed and then used by many companies involved in manufacturing comforters, beddings, apparel, pillow, and others. The demand for furnishing products in both the residential and commercial sectors is proliferating, which has increased the overall demand for down and feather manufacturing. Many government regulations in different countries positively impact the down and feather market altogether. For instance, from January 2022, Down and feathers imports are advised to submit EHC(Exporters Health Certificate) as these down and feathers are now included among the Other treated Feathers Category of substances. These products are to be pre-notified to Great Britain before importing into the country. These regulations facilitate maintaining the standard quality of the product.



Additionally, consumers’ increasing orthopedic and other physical problems encourage them to opt for genuine comforters and pillows to avoid long-term physical pains. Using a comfortable cushion or a comforter while resting and sleeping could reduce pain and give gradual relief to the consumer; this also resulted owing more than one pillow among the consumers resulting in the usage of feather implants in the pillow. Additionally, premium feather pillows and comforters are preferred by consumers for their lightweight and body heat-conserving properties.



Down & Feather Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Sustainable Down and Feather



End consumers are increasingly becoming conscious of using sustainable down and feather in products, like pillows, comforters, apparel, and others. Thus, non-profit organizations, like responsible down standard (RDS), are trying to find the best ways to minimize and heal the manufacturing impact of fabrics on water, soil, air, and the human population, so that consumers can be confident that the down and feathers used in the products they choose are sustainable. Awareness of animal welfare issues has led to successful growth in using standards such as the Responsible Down Standard (RDS). As a result, it increased the production of down and feather globally. Ducks’ feathers and downs dominate the global down and feather market. However, it is expected that the overall demand for sustainable goose feathers and downs will increase during the forecasted period as, gradually, many furnishing product manufacturing companies have started considering the quality of goose downs and feathers to be better than duck for some products.



Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region



The down and feather market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fast pace owing to the growing preference for the usage of natural fillings in the pillow, comforters, bedding, and others. In countries like China, the standardization process of down and feather is happening to reduce fraud. For instance, in 2021, it was reported that China had revised its national standard for down and feather products to match up with international standards. The revision of standards by the Chinese government is also done to protect the overall rights of online consumers and the interests of manufacturing companies; and further to provide a solid foundation for management, production, and trading. These regulations facilitate the consumers to access standard quality products without fraud, which is often witnessed in online retail stores operating across the region. Additionally, major players in the region are offering a variety of down and feather-incorporated products such as comforters, feather pillows, and feather mattresses in the market are expected to drive the market. A few of the major players in the region include Anhui Yahua Feather Down Co. Ltd, KL Down, Prauden, and others. These players are focusing on increasing their geographical presence through exports and expanding interms of product offering in various quality standards to cater to demand from customers of different economic classes.



Down & Feather Industry Overview



The market for down and feather is highly competitive, where most significant players are opting for strategies, such as product innovation, to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, Travel Blue launched its first feather neck pillow, which is made with 85% duck feathers and 15% goose down feathers within a 100% cotton satin case. This neck pillow is designed to create a relaxed and luxurious experience for travelers. The primary critical players are Prauden, Allied Feather & Down Corp., Feather Industries, Sustainable Down Source, United Feather & Down, ROHDEX Bettfedern GmbH & Co. KG, Karl Sluka GmbH, Anhui Yahua Feather Down Co. Ltd, KL DOWN, Moonlight Feather, and others.



