Jupiter Wellness’s Safety Shot, the World’s First Rapid Blood Alcohol Detox Drink, is in Production—Launch Last Q of 2023

Media invited for unveiling on September 15 th @ 4pm in Jupiter, Florida

Safety Shot lowers blood alcohol content by up to 50% in just 30 minutes

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (Nasdaq: JUPW), a diversified company that supports health and wellness, today announced it has engaged a well-established contract beverage manufacturer/packer with facilities across the United States to begin production of Safety Shot in Q4 2023. Recently acquired by Jupiter Wellness, Safety Shot, the world’s first blood alcohol detox drink, will debut in a 12-ounce sleek can.

Members of the media are invited to the unveiling of Safety Shot at Jupiter Wellness’ offices in Jupiter, Florida, where they will have the opportunity taste samples and meet management for a Q&A. If you are a member of the media and would like to attend, please send your credentials to media@jupiterwellness.com.

“I have given Safety Shot to dozens of people now and trying the drink is believing in the drink. We look forward to allowing members of the media to come see Safety Shots’s incredible results for themselves,” stated Jupiter Wellness CEO Brian John.

“We’ve created a multi-channel strategy designed to dominate e-commerce, quickly win retail shelf space, and establish longstanding ties with key distribution and sales partners,” said David Sandler COO.

Safety Shot is pushing the boundaries of innovation by creating an exciting new product category—rapid alcohol detoxification—in the fast-growing hangover remedies market, which was valued at $1.56 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Enjoying an alcoholic drink with no fear of a hangover, people drinking Safety Shot can also cut their intoxication level in half within 30 minutes. Safety Shot’s patented formula accelerates the process of converting alcohol into sugar in the body.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness is a diversified company that supports health and wellness by researching and developing over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. The Company's product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, psoriasis, and vitiligo. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products and licensing royalties. The Company recently acquired Safety Shot, the world’s first blood alcohol detox drink.

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for Email Alerts at https://jupiterwellness.com/email-alerts/ and by following Jupiter Wellness on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Jupiter Wellness Media Contact:

Phone: 561-244-7100

Email: info@JupiterWellness.com

