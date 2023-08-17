Global Epifluidic Diagnostics Technology Advancements Research Report 2023-2027: Sweat-based & ISF-based Epifluidic Diagnostics, Patent Analysis 2018-2023, Innovations, Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Epifluidic Diagnostics Technology Advancements and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





















In the realm of healthcare innovation, the landscape of diagnostics is undergoing a profound transformation driven by epifluidic technology advancements. This research service delves into the forefront of this evolution, meticulously exploring the stride of progress in epifluidic diagnostics technology.

With a steadfast focus on its implications for the healthcare industry, this study discerns the growth opportunities these advancements present. Delving deep, the report takes an encompassing view of various epifluidic diagnostic technologies, dissecting their distinctive benefits.

Beyond the spotlight on technological marvels, the analysis keenly deciphers the forces propelling and constraining the expansion of this dynamic market. Unveiling key participants in the realms of sweat-based and ISF-based epifluidic diagnostics, the research meticulously examines their employed technologies, intended applications, and commercial readiness levels.

As we traverse this enlightening exploration, we uncover regional and industry trends, encapsulating funding rounds, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and the intellectual property landscape through filed patents. Anchored by the base year 2022 and projected into the horizon of 2023 to 2027, this research is poised to unveil the transformational journey of epifluidic diagnostics technology.





















Epifluidic diagnostics is an emerging class of wearable diagnostics that enables sweat and interstitial fluid (ISF) analysis through skin-interfaced microfluidic systems. These body-worn skin-conformable and flexible miniature devices with microelectronics, sensors, and flexible microfluidics allow long-term, painless, and continuous sampling of the alternate biofluids and real-time and continuous monitoring of diagnostic targets for precise health management.

Technology advancements in this field, particularly the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions help enable higher diagnostics accuracy and enhanced user convenience.

Researchers have found evidence that sweat- and ISF-based diagnostics can be used for a diverse range of applications, including viral infection detection, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, urea monitoring, and Parkinson's disease management. Sweat-based epifluidic diagnostics are predominantly utilized for hydration management and substance-use detection, while ISF-based epifluidic diagnostics are employed for metabolite measurement.

Key players are actively expanding ISF-based epifluidic diagnostics for more clinical uses, such as therapeutic drug monitoring, cardiovascular disease monitoring, and sepsis detection. With several sectors of impact, epifluidic diagnostics has high market potential in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Epifluidic Diagnostics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Conventional Diagnostics and Epifluidic Diagnostics: A Comparison

Components of an Epifluidic Diagnostic Device and Emerging Innovations

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Scope of Analysis

3. Technology Analysis: Sweat-based Epifluidic Diagnostics

Overview

Competitive Environment

Emerging Sweat-sensing Applications from the Academic Innovation Ecosystem

4. Technology Analysis: ISF-based Epifluidic Diagnostics

Overview

Competitive Environment

Emerging ISF-Sensing Applications from the Academic Innovation Ecosystem

5. Innovation Indicators

Commercial Availability of Sweat- and ISF-Based Epifluidic Diagnostics for Different Target Analytes

Epifluidic Diagnostics: Diverse Applications and Development Status

Technology Roadmap of Epifluidic Diagnostics

Regional Trends of Epifluidic Diagnostic Device Development

Analysis of M&As in the Epifluidic Diagnostics Industry, 2020-2023

Analysis of Government Funding for Epifluidic Diagnostics, 2020-2023

Snapshot of Private Funding for Epifluidic Diagnostics, 2020-2023

6. Patent Analysis

IP Activity Analysis on Epifluidic Diagnostics (2018-2023)

Sweat-based Epifluidic Diagnostics - Innovation Themes Analysis (2018-2023)

ISF-based Epifluidic Diagnostics - Innovation Themes Analysis (2018-2023)

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Novel Microfluidic Systems Analyzing Alternate Sampleable Biofluids

Growth Opportunity 2: IoT, AI/ML Algorithms, and Other Advanced Information and Communication Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3: Collaborations between Key Players, Academic Institutes, and Governments

8. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

Patents

9. Next Steps

