Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size to Reach USD 342.0 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for recycled carbon fiber had a total value of USD 126.0 Million in 2021, and it is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% throughout the projected timeframe, as per the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research. A significant driving force behind the expansion of this market revenue is the growing emphasis on the advancement of alternative technologies. These technologies, exemplified by wind turbines and solar panels, harness natural resources effectively to generate power, contributing to the upward trajectory of the market.

Carbon fiber, known for its versatility, finds extensive application across various industries. The increasing demand for carbon fiber can be attributed to its capacity to serve as a substitute for well-established materials like steel, among others. Its lightweight nature coupled with its inherent strength makes it an ideal choice for the production of specialized high-performance items, including aircraft and racing cars. A noteworthy trend within industries is the continual reutilization of carbon fiber, a practice that substantially curtails operational costs. This approach aligns with the growing emphasis on minimizing the volume of materials directed to landfills, underscoring the increasing importance of recycling and reutilization processes.

Enhancing market growth is significantly influenced by the increasing collaborations established with prominent participants in the industry. A noteworthy example is the partnership announced on May 3, 2022, between Cannon Ergos, a leading technology and processing equipment manufacturer under the umbrella of Cannon Group headquartered in Italy, Europe, and Boeing, a prominent entity renowned for manufacturing commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems, with its base in Illinois, U.S. This collaboration aims to utilize recycled carbon fiber in the molding of thermoplastic composite aircraft sidewall panels.

Furthermore, the recuperation and effective reintegration of carbon fiber waste generated during production processes across various industries prove to be economically feasible. These practices align with the guidelines set forth by international regulatory bodies. For instance, Europe's Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC places a strong emphasis on minimizing emissions from industrial waste and reducing its disposal in landfills. This strategic approach also resonates with the objectives outlined in Europe's Circular Economy Package, which seeks to promote sustainable production methodologies.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 126.0 Million CAGR (2022–2030) 11.7% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 342 Million Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Processes, type, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Toray Industries, Inc., SGL Carbon, Carbon Conversions, Shocker Composites, LLC, Procotex, Alpha Recycling Composites, Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing (CFR), Vartega Inc., ZOLTEK Corporation, CATACK-H, Elevated Materials, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation



Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global recycled carbon fiber market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective recycled carbon fiber solutions. Some major players included in the global recycled carbon fiber market report are:

Toray Industries, Inc.

SGL Carbon

Carbon Conversions

Shocker Composites, LLC.

Procotex

Alpha Recycling Composites

Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing (CFR)

Vartega Inc.

ZOLTEK Corporation

CATACK-H

Elevated Materials

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Strategic Development

On May 10, 2022, Braskem, a leading thermoplastic resin producer based in Brazil, announced to launch sustainable 3D printing filament range for the additive manufacturing industry. The first, FL600EVA-BIO, is a bio-based filament that is intended to offer an environment-friendly alternative to traditional materials currently on the market. In addition, filament is designed to provide a combination of flexibility, ductility, and moisture resistance for direct drive 3D printing systems. FL600R, the second product in new sustainable materials line launched by Braskem is a recycled polyolefin filament designed for use in extrusion-based 3D printing systems. This filament is made from recycled bottle caps and aims to provide a more sustainable filament option without compromising printability. Finally, FL605R-CF contains 90% recycled content and is ideal for aerospace applications. These new products from Braskem will open new opportunities for consumers who seek more sustainable solutions for the future and also aid in manufacturing of new and innovative products.

On May 4, 2022, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, a German-based leading designer and manufacturer of internal aerospace components, announced its plans to collaborate with V-Carbon, a Swiss-based leading technology company that provides sustainable material systems for use in end industries, to deliver and establish an industry-leading technological solution for CRFP materials used in hydrogen systems. This collaboration further allows Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA to obtain high-quality recycled carbon fiber and highly aligned materials for reuse in hydrogen tanks, as well as provide CV-Carbon with high-performance CFRP waste generated from hydrogen tank production and end-of-life tanks.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solvolysis segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Solvolysis process is the next-generation carbon fiber recycling technology that offers recovery of chemical products from polymer as well as recovery of high-grade carbon fiber with minimal degradation. In addition, increasing demand from the construction industry and rising awareness among end-users regarding various benefits of utilizing processes, such as solvolysis to extract carbon fiber, are major factors driving growth of this segment. Carbon fiber materials play a critical role in the construction industry. This is primarily attributed to their exceptional physical and mechanical properties such as high compression and shear strength, flexibility, and others, therefore, they are extensively used in preventing cracks in building structures. Moreover, their enhanced capabilities to withstand extreme temperatures enable industry professionals to replace steel with carbon fiber.

The chopped recycled carbon fiber segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand from the automotive industry and wide availability of various grades of chopped recycled carbon fiber from prominent market participants, such as ZOLTEK Corporation, and others, play a crucial role in driving this segment’s growth. Chopped recycled carbon fiber offers various material properties such as low density, high strength, dimensional stability, and low thermal expansion. In addition, it also provides significant cost savings for manufacturers, therefore, demand for chopped recycled carbon fiber is rising during the forecast period.

The marine segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Significant investments by prominent market participants is a major factor contributing to growth of this segment. Carbon fiber composites will make next generation of yachts, cruisers, and racing vessels lighter and stronger. In addition, tough, long-lasting carbon composite materials withstand rigors of marine environments. Moreover, carbon fiber's high specific stiffness lends itself to use in applications such as masts, hulls, and propellers resulting in improved fuel efficiency and cost-effectiveness in marine manufacturing process.

The Europe market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand from automotive and transportation industries and applications of carbon fiber materials in the wind energy industry are major factors driving market growth in this region. Carbon fiber is essential as it aids automotive manufacturers in significantly reducing overall weight of a vehicle, which enables better vehicle performance and improved fuel efficiency. Wide applicability of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) materials in end-use industries primarily due to their high material properties and ability to reduce overall weight of a product is also contributing to market growth in this region. Recycling carbon fiber materials derived from end applications reduces environmental impact and also enables manufacturers to comply with environmental policies and regulations imposed by governments in this region. Germany accounted for largest regional share due to increasing number of construction activities and presence of leading automotive manufacturers such as BMW, and others. These automotive companies are getting into acquisitions and collaborations with prominent market participants in this region to develop and manufacture carbon composite products that precisely fit into all their vehicles.

Emergen Research has segmented the global recycled carbon fiber market based on processes, type, application, and region:

Processes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pyrolysis Solvolysis Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Automotive Civil Engineering Marine Sporting Goods Pressure Vessels Oil & Gas Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



