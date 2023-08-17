Global Space Launch Service Market Landscape Report 2023: Analyzing the Nexus of Space Launch Services' Diverse Applications

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scientific Innovation and an Evolving Industry Landscape Create Growth Opportunities for Space Launch Legacy and Startup Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the realm of space exploration and technology, the global launch service market has evolved into a pivotal player during the period spanning 2017 to 2022.

This comprehensive study casts a discerning eye on the intricate landscape of space launch services, unraveling its complex web of critical contracts and the latest technological advancements.

As payloads ranging from satellites to research probes journey into space, the launch service market takes center stage, contributing significantly to the broader space value chain. A nexus of satellite launches catering to diverse applications such as communication, Earth observation, and precise positioning, navigation, and timing, has solidified the launch service market's indispensable role in the modern space domain.

Private companies have significantly disrupted the industry with their innovative rocket design and reusable launch vehicle technology with reduced payload costs - calling into question the traditional model of government-operated launch service providers, such as ROSCOSMOS. With increasing innovation for both launch vehicles and payloads (i.e., CubeSats), a plethora of growth opportunities emerges in the overall space launch services landscape.

This report analyses the launch services landscape by key segments: payload, orbit, and launch vehicle types. Primary growth drivers and mitigating factors impacting growth are also thoroughly discussed. The report examines the resultant growth opportunity universe, outlining the opportunity, its potential market size, and a timeline for action.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Space Launch Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

Increasing Demand for Spaceports in Launch Services R&D

Increasing Number of LEO Mega Constellations for Greater Payload Launch Capacity and Frequency

Increasing Customer Demand Leading to More LSPs

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Introduction

Value Chain and Growth Metrics

Key Industry Developments - Key Contracts, M&A, and Partnerships

Latest Technological Advancements - Space Value Chain Examples

Launch Service Providers

Key Market Segments

Payload Segment

Orbit Type Segment

Launch Vehicle Type Segment

Launch Vehicle Competitive Benchmarking

Importance of Global Spaceports

Russian Companies in the Space Launch Services Landscape

Russian Trade Sanctions and Their Impact on Missions and Projects

Russian Spaceport Trade Sanction Impact Analysis

Russian Trade Sanction Impact on Key Space Trade Relations

The Future of Launch Services

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Appendix - Launch Vehicle Competitive Benchmarking

