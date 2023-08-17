Risk Strategies Named to Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. announced today that Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, ranked No. 2965 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.



“It is truly satisfying to rank for the third consecutive year among the Inc. 5000,” said John Mina, CEO of Risk Strategies. “Our focus remains on scaling and growing Risk Strategies into a leading, independent specialty broker, while maintaining the entrepreneurial culture that has fueled our growth as a true specialist.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

“Our results have been driven by both organic and M&A growth as our industry and product line practices continue to expand in response to evolving client needs. We’re launching new high-growth businesses such as Risk Strategies Consulting and we’re having record M&A activity with over 150 specialty-focused firms joining our organization to further enhance our capabilities,” said Mina. “A big thank you to our 5,000 associates whose expertise and dedication have been instrumental in our continued growth."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com

