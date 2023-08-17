[New Industry Study] Global Cold Storage Warehouse Market is expected to hit US$ 303.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of over 16.8%

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Scope and Report Overview

With the advent of e-commerce and online food shopping, there is a greater need for cold storage facilities. Consumers nowadays expect fresh and frozen products to be delivered to their homes, which requires the deployment of efficient and well-equipped cold storage warehouses to support these delivery systems. Companies are increasingly focusing on improving the efficiency of their supply chains. Cold storage warehouses are an important part of these efforts because they ensure that products are stored, managed, and distributed efficiently.

Market intelligence for the global cold storage warehouse market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the cold storage warehouse market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Cold Storage Warehouse Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, private & semi private segment accounted for the largest market share in the global cold storage warehouse market. The management, infrastructure, and operations of cold storage facilities are more in the hands of private organizations. By matching the unique needs of clients and industries, this control can result in more efficient and successful operations.

On the basis of application, the market for processed foods is expanding quickly, with a focus on ready-to-eat meals and convenience. In order to ensure food safety and extend shelf life, this has resulted in an increase in demand for cold storage facilities to store raw materials, ingredients, and finished items at controlled temperatures.

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The cold storage warehouse market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global cold storage warehouse market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global cold storage warehouse market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/brands/ producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment

In the latest RationalStat analysis, geopolitical conflicts and inflation are the cited economic risks, while concerns about the volatility across energy sectors prevail in Europe and other parts of the world. Some of the potential risks to the economic growth in the leading regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and other developing regions, are inflation, volatile energy prices, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 pandemic.

The global economy experienced heavy headwinds, throughout 2019-2021, as some countries witnessed subdued growth, while other countries continued to grapple with economic slowdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has levied undue pressure across the majority of industries globally and has caused a major economic crisis in the US, India, Italy, the UK, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and many others. Besides, the exit of the UK from the European Union earlier in 2020 and the Russo-Ukraine war in 2022 exacerbated the ever-heightened global uncertainty.

In addition to this, the global economic growth slowed in 2022 to 3.3%, weaker than expected at the end of 2021, mainly weighed down by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the associated cost-of-living crisis in many countries. However, improvement in economic activities during the forecast period is expected. Growth is projected to remain at lower rates in 2023 and 2024, at 2.6% and 2.9% respectively.





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global cold storage warehouse market include,

In April 2023, Lineage Logistics launched Savannah Fresh, a new single-terminal container facility at Port Wentworth in Georgia, North America. Savannah Fresh-Port Wentworth, a 220,000ft2 facility, offers cross-docking services, allowing products to enter and exit the facility on the same day if necessary.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the cold storage warehouse market growth include Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Agro Merchants Group, Burris Logistics, Americold Logistics LLC, Wabash National Corporation, Barloworld Limited, Henningsen Cold Storage, Swire Group, XPO Logistics Inc. and among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global cold storage warehouse market based on type, application, construction type, and region

Global Cold Storage Warehouse Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Type

Private & Semi-Private

Public

Global Cold Storage Warehouse Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Construction Type

Bulk Storage

Production Stores

Ports

Global Cold Storage Warehouse Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy

Fish, Meat & Seafood

Processed Food

Pharmaceuticals

Global Cold Storage Warehouse Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region North America Cold Storage Warehouse Market US Canada Latin America Cold Storage Warehouse Market Brazil Continue!

Leading Companies and Market Players

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Agro Merchants Group

Burris Logistics

Americold Logistics LLC

Wabash National Corporation

Barloworld Limited

Henningsen Cold Storage

Swire Group

XPO Logistics Inc.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

