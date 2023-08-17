Industrial Drums Market Revenues to Reach USD 17.03 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Industrial Drums Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 13.13 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period.



Industrial drums are predominantly used for storing materials and transporting those materials for the delivery of mass freight. Based on the different materials, industrial drums are separated into steel drums, plastic drums, and fiber drums.​ The industrial drum market is witnessing demand for chemical and petrochemical lubricants for the ideal properties they offer, such as high strength, gas barrier properties, and superior workability, thereby driving the product demand in the industry.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 13.13 billion Market Size (2028) USD 17.03 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.34% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing petrochemical industry. The expansion of fertilizer and chemical traffic between various countries.

Who are the Top Companies in the Industrial Drums Market?

The global industrial drums market is characterized by differentiation, expanding levels of product penetration, and high levels of competition.

The key players holding the global industrial drums market are:

Greif Inc.

Sicagen India Ltd

Balmer Lawre & Co. Ltd

Time Technoplast Ltd

Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaa

Mauser Packaging Solutions

TPL Plastech Limited

Peninsula Drums

Eagle Manufacturing Company

U.S. Coexcell Inc.

Key Highlights from the Industrial Drums Market Report :

Chemical and Fertilizers and Petroleum Lubricant Industry to Drive the Market

Industrial drums are employed in transporting and storing hazardous and non-hazardous commodities. They are most commonly used in the chemical, fertilizer, oil, and petroleum industries. A major factor supporting the growth of the industrial drum market is the continued expansion of these sectors, along with rising international trade activities over the past ten years.

Additionally, the fiber drums adoption in the chemical industry is driving market growth. Fiber drums are employed in storing and transporting various goods, including adhesives, dyes and colorants, and hazardous chemicals. Fiber drums provide eco-friendliness due to their recyclability and are a more affordable alternative to plastic and steel drums.

APAC to Account for Major Market Growth

The rapidly evolving industry and manufacturing sector in the APAC region is estimated to increase the usage of industrial drums as manufacturers continue expanding their manufacturing bases to emerging economies.

The increasing concerns for sophisticated packaging solutions for products by local and renowned players have translated into better quality fiber drums. The strengthening retail sector and the increasing preference for lightweight bulk containers such as recyclable fiber drums are key factors affecting the fiber drums market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Industrial Drums Market?

In March 2023, Mauser Packaging Solutions expanded its production network in China by launching a new, cutting-edge manufacturing plant in the Economic Development Zone of Haiyan near Shanghai. The new location fulfills the current and future market demands.

In January 2023, in order to increase the output of open-head steel drums, SCHÜTZ Container Systems announced expanding its steel drum manufacturing facility in Houston, United States. This would provide local customers with a complete selection of new and reconditioned IBCs, PE, and steel drums.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Industrial Drums Market Based on Product Type, End-user Industry, and Geography

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Plastic Drum Steel Drum Fiber Drum By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Food and Beverage Chemicals and Fertilizers Pharmaceuticals Petroleum and Lubricants Other End-user Industries By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



