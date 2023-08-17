GCC REIT Industry Revenues to Reach USD 14.23 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " GCC REIT Industry Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 9.58 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period.

REITs have recently been listed on GCC stock exchanges as part of the National Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030. Despite wealthy individuals and institutional investors in the GCC, REITs are not as popular as in advanced countries. The lack of a regulatory framework for the listing and operation of REITs is a major obstacle to their development in the region. However, the future outlook for REITs in GCC looks positive, as new investors are seeking diversified investment products for their local portfolios. Islamic REITs offer an appealing option for traditional investors interested in Sharia-compliant products across various asset classes, including real estate.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 9.58 billion Market Size (2028) USD 14.23 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.24% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Opportunities in Islamic REITs. Saudi Vision 2030 and National Transformation Program.





Who are the Top Companies in the GCC REIT Industry?

Currently, the market is dominated by a few major players. The significant players in the GCC REIT industry are,

Riyadh REIT

Emirates REIT

ENBD REIT

Al Rajhi REIT

Jadwa Saudi

Derayah REIT

Alkhabeer REIT

Swicorp Wable REIT

Bonyan REIT*

Key Highlights from the GCC REIT Industry Report :

Growing Asset Allocation to Real Estate by Large Investors

Currently, only 33% of sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) allocate 10% or more of their portfolio to real estate. However, this is expected to change in the GCC region, with about 70% of SWFs targeting a 10% or more allocation to real estate.

The appeal of the real estate sector lies in its ability to generate consistent cash flows from rental income, act as a hedge against inflation (due to contract-based rent escalations), offer healthy yields, and the potential for capital appreciation.

Property price corrections in the United Arab Emirates have prompted investors to seek alternative investment options for wealth preservation and growth. The current downturn in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to invest in REITs.

GCC REITs Average 1-Year Returns

Real estate investment trusts in the United Arab Emirates offer attractive dividend yields compared to the global average. Higher returns due to tax-free rental income and exemptions on capital gains taxes make it more appealing for real estate investment compared to many other global locations.

In Saudi Arabia, the situation is different due to a rapid increase in REIT listings without sufficient diligence on the quality of assets.

Initial entrants gained a premium on listing but long-term performance hinges on the quality of the underlying real estate.

What are the Latest Developments in the GCC REIT Industry?

In September 2022, Saudi Arabia introduced a real estate investment trust (REIT) regime.

In November 2016, Riyad REIT became the first REIT to be listed in Saudi Arabia (and only the second REIT to be listed in the Middle East).

In January 2021, the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) began trading in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by listing Al Mal Capital’s REIT.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the GCC REIT Industry Based on Country.

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Bahrain Oman Qatar Kuwait



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the GCC REIT Industry Report (2023-2028) .

