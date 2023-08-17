Netherlands Floriculture Market Revenues to Reach USD 5.87 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Netherlands Floriculture Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 4.67 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period.

The Netherlands is a major player in the European flower market due to its strategic location, strong international trade relations, and extensive experience in the floral industry. The country is a significant producer of cut flowers and imports a substantial amount from underdeveloped nations. Floriculture is a highly profitable industry in the country. The country's flower growers benefit from services like research and development (R&D) and a well-connected distribution infrastructure via air and ground transportation. The adoption of new technologies and increased demand during peak periods are leading to higher cut flower production, contributing to the growth of the floriculture market in the country.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 4.67 billion Market Size (2028) USD 5.87 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.70% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Auctions and efficient infrastructure in the country. The rise of e-commerce platforms





Key Highlights from the Netherlands Floriculture Market Report :

A Global Hub for Flower Trade

The Netherlands is the largest producer of cut flowers globally and a significant exporter to developing countries. It serves as a major trade hub for the flower industry, particularly in the Aalsmeer area.

The Dutch flower market is composed of growers, wholesalers, and retailers, with the Royal Flora Holland auction being a central marketplace for cut flowers in Europe. It facilitates global sales of flowers and plays a crucial role for traders from developing nations.

The primary export markets for floriculture from the Netherlands are Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Russian Federation, and Poland.

Increased Demand for Rose and Tulips

The Netherlands is known for producing a variety of cut roses with different sizes, colors, scents, and characteristics. These include big and moderate hybrid tea roses, as well as tiny sweetheart roses.

Rose varieties such as Red Naomi, Red Eagle, Pink Avalanche, and Avalanche Plus are among the most common and widely grown in the country.

The demand for roses experiences peaks on significant occasions like Mother's Day and Valentine's Day. Supermarkets and florists often run special promotional campaigns and offer unique bouquet arrangements for these occasions to boost sales.

Tulips are the second most prevalent flowers in the Netherlands. The country's climate, characterized by long, cool springs and well-drained soils, is favorable for tulip cultivation.

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

United States Floriculture Market Report - The US floriculture market is expected to grow from USD 49.02 billion in 2023 to USD 66.66 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The US floriculture market is expected to grow from USD 49.02 billion in 2023 to USD 66.66 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Japan Floriculture Market Report - The Japanese floriculture market is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.5% over the next five years.

What are the Latest Developments in the Netherlands Floriculture Market?

To promote cooperation between China and the Netherlands in the flower industry, the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Chongqing and the Yunnan Provincial Flower Technology Promotion and Training Center jointly held the China-Netherlands Plant Variety Protection Workshop in November 2022.

In May 2022, Royal FloraHolland, a Dutch cooperative, deployed the Blue Yonder technology to transform warehouse and digital fulfillment capabilities. The global flower auction cooperative is implementing Blue Yonder's warehouse management solution to build a floriculture supply chain infrastructure for growers and buyers.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Netherlands Floriculture Market Based on the Type of Flower (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028).

Roses

Tulipa

Chrysanthemums

Gerbera

Freesia

Lily

Orchids

Nursery Stocks

Other Types of Flowers

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Netherlands Floriculture Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Kenya Floriculture Market Report - The floriculture market in Kenya is expected to grow from USD 1.04 billion in 2023 to USD 1.34 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The floriculture market in Kenya is expected to grow from USD 1.04 billion in 2023 to USD 1.34 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Malaysia Floriculture Market Report - The Malaysian floriculture market is estimated to be valued at USD 0.97 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.66% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Malaysian floriculture market is estimated to be valued at USD 0.97 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.66% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Vietnam Floriculture Market Report - The Vietnamese floriculture market size is estimated at USD 170.04 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 280 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.49% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment