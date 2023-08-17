MEA Facility Management Market Revenues to Reach USD 72.69 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ MEA Facility Management Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 50.33 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period.



Facility management (FM) services involve building upkeep, utilities, maintenance operations, waste services, security, etc. Several private and public projects, such as construction, infrastructural, energy projects, etc., are creating a huge demand for facility management services. Guided by the growing emphasis on cleaning, disinfection, and space management practices, and with numerous ongoing infrastructural projects, the market studied is estimated to grow steadily over the forecast period. The extreme climatic conditions have further necessitated hard and soft FM services in the Middle East and Africa.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 50.33 billion Market Size (2028) USD 72.69 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.63% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing emphasis on cleaning, disinfection, and space management practices. Numerous ongoing infrastructural projects.

Who are the Top Companies in the MEA Facility Management Market?

The Middle East and Africa facility management market is highly fragmented.

The noteworthy players holding the Middle East and Africa facility management market are:

Engie Cofely Energy Services LLC (engie Sa)

EFS Facilities Services Group

Ejadah Asset Management Group

Emrill Services LLC

Farnek Services LLC

Initial Saudi Arabia Company Limited

Kharafi National for Infrastructure Projects Developments Construction and Services SAE

Mace Group Limited

Serco Group PLC

Sodexo Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Key Highlights from the MEA Facility Management Market Report :

Outsourced Facility Management Propelling the Market

The MEA outsourced FM sectors are still in the growth stage compared to more established and mature markets. The mounting emphasis on adopting green buildings across developing sectors is expected to stimulate the growth of outsourced facility management in the region.

The strengthening application of facility management in commercial buildings, infrastructure, and industrial projects is driving the market's growth for outsourced FM, including soft services. One important factor driving the facility management market is growing construction activity. Saudi Arabia is invested heavily in constructing ports, railways, roads, and airports. For large-scale projects, outsourced facility management services are expected to bring new opportunities to the market.

Growing Demand from Commercial Sector

The MEA facility management services market is fragmented as significant local players enter the commercial sector. The market is dominated by local players such as EFS Facilities Services Group, Emrill Services LLC, Farnek Services LLC, Sodexo Inc., etc.

The local players are extending competitive pricing in the market, which reduces the suppliers' bargaining power and thereby gives the buyers an option to quickly switch their FM vendors with minimal switching costs. Local players with fewer international relationships are indicating less adoption of technically advanced FMS services, such as robotics used for cleaning practices which will be a major threat with a long-term effect.

What are the Latest Developments in the MEA Facility Management Market ?

In June 2022, Egypt’s MRB executed FM contracts worth USD 160 million, covering 50 commercial and residential projects nationwide.

In May 2022, Imdaad Sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services company secured a contract worth AED 93 million in the United Arab Emirates. With this contract, the company could offer the FMS provide an extensive range of industry-leading services, comprising mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP), air conditioning (HVAC), heating, ventilation, and civil works.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the MEA Facility Management Market Based on Type, End User, and Country:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Inhouse Facility Management Outsourced Facility Management Single FM Bundled FM Integrated FM

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Commercial Institutional Public/Infrastructure Industrial Healthcare Other End Users

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Qatar Kuwait South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest of Middle East and Africa



