Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Revenues to Reach USD 478.68 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 380.83 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period.

Paperboard, such as folding cartons, is the most widespread material used to make containers. The paperboard undergoes processes such as pulping, optional bleaching, refining, sheet forming, drying, calendaring, and winding to manufacture paper.​ Paper packaging materials can be reused and recycled easily, as compared to other materials, such as metals and plastics.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 380.83 billion Market Size (2028) USD 478.68 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.68% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing environmental consciousness. The expansion of e-commerce sales.

Who are the Top Companies in the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market?

The market is quite fragmented. Noteworthy players in the global paper and paperboard packaging market are:

International Paper Company

Eastern Pak Limited

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group

DS Smith PLC

WestRock Company

Packaging Corporation of America

Cascades Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Ltd

Sonoco Products Company

Key Highlights from the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Report :

Food & Beverage Sector Propelling the Market

Food and beverage manufacturers are putting significant efforts to provide sustainable materials and packaging, functional and convenient displays, and healthier food options to meet consumer demands. The strengthening popularity of on-the-go meals and online food delivery services has increased the demand for paper bags in food service.

The essential element that boosts trends in drinks also influences trends in beverage packaging, which is consumer preference. Consumer expectations have shifted due to sustainability, customization, and e-commerce, which encourages package innovation.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Hold Significant Share

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest folding carton packaging market. The demand is likely to expand owing to its significant potential expansion. The demand is mainly driven by China, a major buyer of folding cartons.

The region dominates the global folding carton packaging industry. The demand for the market is expected to increase due to the rising demand for ready-to-eat meals in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries.

What are the Latest Developments in the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market ?

In December 2022, WestRock Company successfully acquired Grupo Gondi's remaining interest for USD 970 million plus debt assumption. The acquisition includes four paper mills, nine corrugated packaging facilities, and six high graphic facilities throughout Mexico.

In September 2022, Mondi merged into Mondi Tire Kutsanand Mondi Olmuksan companies. The transaction launched a new company called Mondi Turkey Oluklu Mukavva to Mondi's corrugated packaging business area.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Based on Product Type, End-user Vertical, and Geography:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Folding Cartons Corrugated Boxes Other Product Types

By End-user Vertical (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Food Beverage Healthcare Personal Care Electrical Other End-user Verticals

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Poland Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Australia South Korea Indonesia Thailand Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Colombia Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Egypt Israel Qatar South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Report (2023-2028) .

