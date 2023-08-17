South Korea Foodservice Market Revenues to Reach USD 107.11 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " South Korea Foodservice Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 85.42 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period.

South Korean food industry encompasses a wide variety of establishments, from American-style fast-food chains to traditional family-owned restaurants. This is because, over the last few years, Western influence drove South Korean consumers to choose fusion foods and diverse cuisine blends. Restaurants and cafes in the country have adapted their offerings to cater to these evolving preferences. Tourism in South Korea has also been on the rise, contributing to the demand for unique Korean dishes. Quick-service chain operators play a substantial role in the market, with factors like brand familiarity, habit, and convenience. South Korea's coffee market also indicates significant growth potential for cafes and bars in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 85.42 billion Market Size (2028) USD 107.11 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.63% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing demand for online delivery and fast food. Growing influx of tourists.





Who are the Top Companies in the South Korea Foodservice Market?

The market is highly competitive, with independent restaurants which offer local cuisine dominating by volume. Global players also hold a significant market share by value. Players are trying to increase the number of restaurants to gain a competitive advantage. Foodservice providers are actively developing new products and launching innovative services to attract more consumers in South Korea.

The significant players in the South Korean foodservice market are,

Yum! Brands Inc.

Starbucks Corporation

McDonald's Corporation

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Balwoo Gongyang

CJ Group

Bloomin' Brands

SPC Group

Genesis BBQ Group

Lotte Group

Key Highlights from the South Korea Foodservice Market Report :

All Eyes on Online Delivery Services

Convenience is a key factor influencing the eating habits of South Koreans due to their busy lifestyles. They are seeking online meal delivery to their workplaces or homes, creating opportunities for food delivery apps to provide enhanced ordering experiences and discounts.

Foodservice operators and manufacturers are focusing on developing convenient and healthier food delivery options, especially via online delivery platforms.

The South Korean food delivery app market is led by Woowa Brothers, followed by Delivery Hero. Online delivery companies are expanding their services to capitalize on the growing digital food market.

Surge in Demand for Fast Food

The fast-food restaurant segment is experiencing rapid growth in the country. Convenience is a major driver here as well.

South Koreans working longer hours and students with busy school schedules find fast food to be a convenient meal option.

Fast food outlets and quick-service restaurants offering diverse menus at affordable prices are experiencing faster sales growth compared to other foodservice outlets.

The presence of international fast-food chains is influencing younger consumers who are drawn to Western trends.

What are the Latest Developments in the South Korea Foodservice Market?

In January 2022, Burger King launched "Angry Truffle Whopper" in South Korea. It marked the start of the company’s plans to aggressively launch a new menu.

In December 2021, Genesis BBQ Group enhanced its app by adding a new feature for using Gift Icons (e-coupons).

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the South Korean Foodservice Market Based on Type and Structure.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Full-service Restaurants Shelf-service Restaurants Fast Food Restaurants Street Stalls and Kiosks Cafes and Bars 100% Home Delivery Restaurants

By Structure (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Independent Consumer Foodservice Chained Consumer Foodservice



