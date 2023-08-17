Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Revenues to Reach USD 68.15 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 41.91 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.21% during the forecast period.

Organic fruits and vegetables are grown without synthetic pesticides. Growing consumer awareness about healthy diets and changing lifestyles and food habits are driving the growth of the organic fruits and vegetables market globally. Busy working schedules are leading people to rely on organic fruits and vegetables to meet their daily nutrient requirements. Small and mid-sized food product manufacturing companies are investing more in healthy products. The rise of the internet of things, globalization, and online shopping trends are contributing to the growth of the market. However, high prices of organic labeled products and unclear regulatory guidelines are challenges.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 41.91 billion Market Size (2028) USD 68.15 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 10.21% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Government initiatives to promote organic farming. Growing health awareness and investments.





Key Highlights from the Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Report :

Increasing Area Under Organic Farming

The area under organic cultivation is increasing globally, with approximately 7.6% growth from 2018 to 2021, according to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture FiBL.

The growth of organic farming is driven by food safety concerns, environmental sustainability, and the demand for organic products.

Increasing demand for organic products, including fruits and vegetables, is encouraging farmers to switch from conventional to organic farming practices. Regional regulatory bodies are providing funds to support farmers in transitioning to organic farming methods.

Supermarkets and food store chains are expanding their offerings of organic food due to rising demand and competitive prices. Organic farming is experiencing growth with the help of supportive government initiatives, particularly in export-oriented countries like India.

North America Leading the Market

North America holds the largest market share in the organic fruits and vegetables market. The region is expected to continue its dominance in the market in the coming years due to rising disposable income, increased consumer awareness of health, and a focus on sustainable development.

The emphasis on sustainable development is promoting organic farming in North America, which uses natural fertilizers like manure and compost, leading to improved soil quality.

Skincare and beauty care brands in North America are introducing products with organic labels, utilizing ingredients like almonds, strawberries, apples, grapes, carrots, oats, and aloe vera, driving the growth of the market in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market?

In August 2022, the USDA launched a USD 300 million organic transition initiative to aid organic farmers, producers, and supply chains.

In August 2022, in Himachal Pradesh, India, women farmers formed the Solan Natural Farmer Producer Company to market organic vegetables and fruits.

In April 2022, the Haryana Agriculture Department launched a dedicated organic farming portal to assist farmers with product certification, marketing, and branding.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Based on Fruits, Vegetables, and Geography.

By Fruits (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Banana Apple Berries Grapes Kiwi Other Fruits

By Vegetables (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Leafy Vegetables Tomato Potato Other Vegetables

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Austria Spain Belgium Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Africa South Africa Egypt Rest of Africa



