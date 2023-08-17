Polymer Coated NPK Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Polymer Coated NPK Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 1.15 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period.

Polymer-coated NPK fertilizers are primarily granular particles, which dissolve fertilizer particles to release the fertilizers in the soil gradually. The demand for polymer coated NPK fertilizers is increasing to enhance land quality.

Report Summary:

Report AttributeDetails
Market Size (2023)USD 1.15 billion
Market Size (2028)USD 1.52 billion
CAGR (2023-2028)5.74%
Study Period2018-2028
Fastest Growing MarketEurope
Largest MarketNorth America
Forecast UnitsValue (USD billion)
Report ScopeMarket Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market DriversThe growing demand for polymer coated NPK fertilizers due to the pressure on the declining pulse area.
The demand for food and crops and reduced per capita share of fertile land.

Who are the Top Companies in the Polymer Coated NPK Market?

The market is consolidated and consists of various market players. Companies are using strategies like partnerships and collaborations to expand their market reach and gain a wider consumer base.

Significant players in the global polymer coated NPK market are,

  • Haifa Group
  • J.R. Simplot Company
  • ICL Specialty Fertilizers
  • DeltaChem GmbH
  • Florikan ESA LLC
  • Pursell Agritech
  • Ekompany International BV
  • Knox Fertilizer Company Inc.
  • Compo Expert

Key Highlights from the Polymer Coated NPK Market Report:

Declining Fertile Land and Demand for Crop Productivity

  • The share of agricultural land is decreasing. This and the increasing demand for food is boosting the use of effective fertilizers.
  • Biodegradable polymer coatings are being used in the controlled release of nutrients into the soil to reduce nutrient loss and conserve soil fertility.

North America to Dominate the Market

  • The US government is promoting the use of sustainable fertilizers to lower excess usage of fertilizers and increase efficiency.
  • The Canadian government is also encouraging the use of enhanced fertilizers to reduce nitrogen leaching and nutrient pollution.

What are the Latest Developments in the Polymer Coated NPK Market?

  • In September 2022, Israel Chemicals Ltd launched a new biodegradable coated fertilizer solution, Eqo.x, for open-field agriculture.
  • In March 2022, Haifa Group collaborated with HORTICOOP BV to Horticoop Andina to expand its business to Ecuador.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Polymer Coated NPK Market Based on Crop Type and Geography:

  • By Crop Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Grains and Cereals
    • Pulses and Oilseeds
    • Commercial Crops
    • Fruits and Vegetables
    • Turf and Ornamentals
  • By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • North America
      • United States
      • Canada
      • Mexico
      • Rest of North America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • United Kingdom
      • France
      • Netherlands
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • Australia
      • Rest of Asia-Pacific
    • South America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Rest of South America
    • Africa
      • South Africa
      • Rest of Africa

