Qatar Internet of Things (IoT) Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.71 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Qatar Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 0.79 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 27.92% during the forecast period.

The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to a system consisting of connected devices, sensors, and machines to establish a create of network for sharing data among users without human assistance. IoT applications range from smart appliances to fully integrated smart cities.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 0.79 billion Market Size (2028) USD 2.71 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 27.92% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing internet and smartphone penetration rate. The demand for efficiency in various sectors.

Who are the Top Companies in the Qatar Internet of Things (IoT) Market?

The market is moderately fragmented as it consists of various large corporations. Key strategies like product innovation and mergers are being adopted by major market players.

Significant players in the Qatari Internet of Things (IoT) market are,

Labeeb IoT (Qatar Mobility Innovations Center)

Ooredoo Q.P.S.C

Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Fusion Informatics Limited

Siemens AG

PTC Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Key Highlights from the Qatar Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report :

Adoption of Smart Home Projects

Market vendors are putting efforts into 5G connectivity to boost smart home projects. IoT applications are immensely deployed in cars, utilities, and home automation in the region.

The country’s high internet and smartphone penetration rate is driving the 5G deployment efforts of telecom players.

Transportation and Logistics to Register Massive Growth

The transportation and logistics segment is growing in Qatar, thereby increasing traffic-related issues. This is paving the implementation of sensory infrastructure to collect traffic data and make required changes.

Market vendors are developing new products in the transportation sector to improve the efficiency of business operations by achieving real-time information like asset location and alerts and reports.

What are the Latest Developments in the Qatar Internet of Things (IoT) Market?

In January 2023, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation announced that it installed 280,000 smart meters of electricity and water using IoT.

In March 2022, Ooredoo partnered with KDDI APAC to offer IoT connectivity for Lexus cars in Qatar.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Qatar Internet of Things (IoT) Market Based on Component and End-User Vertical:

By Component (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hardware Software Services (Managed and Professional) Communication/Connectivity

By End-user Vertical (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Manufacturing Transport and Logistics Home and Building Automation Power and Utilities Government



