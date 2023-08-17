Plant Growth Chambers Market Revenues to Reach USD 584.74 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Plant Growth Chambers Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 464.76 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period.

Plant growth chambers are manufactured to produce favorable conditions like humidity and temperature to increase plant growth. These are primarily applied for breeding plants and genetic research, nutrition, and photosynthesis.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 464.76 million Market Size (2028) USD 584.74 million CAGR (2023-2028) 4.70% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Europe Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The demand for sustainable agricultural practices. The advancements in biological engineering.

Who are the Top Companies in the Plant Growth Chambers Market?

The market is highly consolidated, with various players holding a major market share. These companies are using strategies like expansions, partnerships, and mergers to gain a competitive advantage.

Significant players in the global plant growth chambers market are,

Aralab

BINDER GmbH

Brs Bvba

CARON Products & Services Inc.

Conviron

Darwin Chambers

Freezers India

Hettich Benelux BV

Percival Scientific Inc.

Saveer Biotech Limited

Thermo Fisher

Weiss Technik

Key Highlights from the Plant Growth Chambers Market Report :

Demand for Food and Reduction in Arable Land

The demand for feeding the growing global population and the demand for sustainable agricultural practices are fueling the demand for plant growth chambers.

The portion of arable land per person is decreasing while the population is increasing. Therefore, global crop yields must grow to meet the need for food production. Therefore, the demand for alternative cultivation and, therefore, growth chambers is increasing.

North America to Register High Market Share

North American countries are massively adopting incubators for controlled and sustainable plant growth due to lower arable land, thereby spurring the demand for plant growth chambers.

In academic research and cosmetic industries, plant growth chambers are being increasingly used in the region. New tissue culture labs are developing in the country, thereby increasing the demand for plant growth chamber equipment.

What are the Latest Developments in the Plant Growth Chambers Market?

In January 2022, Conviron launched a new EVO line of plant growth chambers to provide growth for short, medium, and tall plants.

In August 2021, Caron acquired UK-based Bigneat to boost its product portfolio to be used in the life sciences sector, especially in testing chambers and incubators.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Plant Growth Chambers Market Based on Equipment Type, Application, Function, and Geography:

By Equipment Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Reach-in Walk-in

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Short Plants Tall Plants

By Function (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Plant Growth Seed Germination Environment Optimization Tissue Culture

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Russia Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Africa South Africa Rest of Africa



