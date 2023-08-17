Poland Renewable Energy Market Volumes to Reach 43.12 gigawatt by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Poland Renewable Energy Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 21.90 gigawatt in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 14.51% during the forecast period.

Renewable energy refers to the energy that is collected from renewable sources like sunlight, wind, water, and geothermal heat. Various government regulations are focused on switching to electricity generation from coal to renewable fuels.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Volume (2023) 21.90 gigawatt Market Volume (2028) 43.12 gigawatt CAGR (2023-2028) 14.51% Study Period 2019-2028 Forecast Units Volume (gigawatt) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing deployment of solar energy. Government policies for renewable energy deployment.

Who are the Top Companies in the Poland Renewable Energy Market?

The Polish renewable energy market is moderately fragmented. The players are using strategies like business expansion and collaborations to gain a competitive market advantage.

Significant players in the Polish renewable energy market are,

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA

Akuo Energy SAS

Engie SA

Dalkia Polska

SGS SA

General Electric Company

EIP Energy Sp. zoo

KRD Global Group Sp. zoo

Canadian Solar Inc.

Key Highlights from the Poland Renewable Energy Market Report :

Solar Energy to Drive the Market

The prominent growth of the country’s installed solar PV capacity is the result of government policies encouraging renewable energy auctions for small-scale and large-scale solar farms.

A main driver for the increase in solar PV installed capacity is home installations, which were incentivized by a popular subsidy program by the Polish government.

Government Policies to Drive the Market

Technological advancements and the economy of scale in solar module manufacturing have reduced the price of solar modules.

The government launched the National Energy Policy to increase the renewable energy share in electricity. Such policies are expected to boost the market’s growth.

What are the Latest Developments in the Poland Renewable Energy Market?

In October 2022, Equinor constructed its 58 MW Stepien solar plant in Poland to begin operations.

In May 2022, RWE began operating the Rozdraew onshore wind farm. Seven turbines in the farm have the capacity to create enough green electricity to power over 27,000 Polish households.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Poland Renewable Energy Market Based on Power Source:

By Power Source (Market Volume and Forecast (gigawatt) 2019-2028) Wind Hydroelectric Solar Other Power Sources



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Poland Renewable Energy Market Report (2023-2028) .

