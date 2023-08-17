Media Asset Management Solutions Market to Surpass 5.03 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Digital Transformation Demands

Westford, USA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the exponential growth of digital content necessitates effective management to avoid fragmentation and loss. MAM solutions offer centralized repositories, enabling companies to organize, store, and retrieve vast amounts of Media Asset Management Solutions efficiently. This addresses the challenge of content proliferation and enhances content discoverability.

As audience preferences shift towards personalized and immersive content experiences, MAM solutions facilitate the creation of tailored media content. By enabling quick access to relevant assets, easy editing, and targeted distribution, MAM systems empower content creators to deliver captivating experiences, thus driving the growth of the market.

Prominent Players in the Media Asset Management Solutions Market

Avid Technology, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Dalet Digital Media Systems

Grass Valley USA, LLC

Vizrt Group AS

Sony Corporation

Prime Focus Technologies

VSN Group

Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Imagine Communications Corp.

Harris Broadcast Communications

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, Inc.

MediaBeacon, Inc.

Signiant, Inc.

Levels Beyond, Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Tedial S.L.

Primestream Corporation

Cloud-based Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Scalability, Remote Accessibility, and Cost-Efficiency

The cloud-based segment in the media asset management solutions market is emerging as a rapid growth driver. Its scalability, remote accessibility, and cost-efficiency attract businesses seeking flexible media storage and management. As organizations prioritize digital transformation, the cloud-based segment is poised to experience substantial expansion due to its inherent advantages.

North America is a dominant region in the Media Asset Management Solutions market, driven by its advanced technological infrastructure and robust media industries. With major players and innovative startups headquartered there, North America benefits from a mature market ecosystem, fostering widespread adoption and innovation in the MAM sector.

The on-premise segment dominates the Media Asset Management Solutions market due to heightened data security concerns and the need for greater control over sensitive media assets. Industries such as broadcasting and finance prefer on-premise solutions to ensure compliance and safeguard intellectual property, contributing significantly to its market prominence.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific emerges as a rapidly growing region in the Media Asset Management Solutions market due to expanding digitalization initiatives, rising internet penetration, and increasing content consumption. With countries like China and India embracing digital media, the region offers substantial growth opportunities for MAM solution providers to cater to escalating demand.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the media asset management solutions market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Media Asset Management Solutions Market

In April 2022, Multirio strengthened its playout facilities at Rio de Janeiro facility. This project will extend its partnership with Etere.

In May 2022, VidiNet integrated artificial intelligence into its existing video and image material to accelerate and simplify search and documentation of media assets.

Key Questions Answered in Media Asset Management Solutions Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

