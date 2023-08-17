Survive Waves of Unpredictable Atomic Particles in Atari’s Modern Take on an 80s Arcade Classic: Quantum: Recharged

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Atari ® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — announced its latest arcade game reimagining, Quantum: Recharged is available now on PC and consoles. Quantum: Recharged is a neon-fueled feat in nostalgic reimaginings, embellished with modern touches and contemporary gameplay updates. Four decades following its arcade release, the Recharged version of Quantum stays true to the classic gameplay and enhances it with an extended range of formidable adversaries and power-up perks to level the particle-based playing field.



Watch the release trailer here:

YouTube | Download

In Quantum: Recharged, players pilot a probe that must encircle and destroy atomic particles with its tail. The particles swarm in unpredictable waves, and hitting one will damage your hull. Too many hits and your probe will be destroyed. With no cannons, lasers, or missiles to eliminate these microscopic foes, Quantum: Recharged presents players with the trial of evading harm and advancing through progressively challenging stages by honing their mastery over their ship's agility.

An intriguing mix of high-energy and hypnotic gameplay, Quantum: Recharged presents a visually stunning spectacle paired with a lively, high-tempo musical score by acclaimed composer and recording artist Megan McDuffie.

Key Features of Quantum: Recharged Include:

What’s Old is New: Use modernized movesets and powerups to avoid deadly laser attacks from Quarks and stalking Neutrons as you streak across the high-flying battlefield



Use modernized movesets and powerups to avoid deadly laser attacks from Quarks and stalking Neutrons as you streak across the high-flying battlefield Mode Madness: Two modes of gameplay — Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode — encourage you to either duke it out across 25 unique levels or just survive as long as you can against progressively dangerous waves of enemies



Two modes of gameplay — Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode — encourage you to either duke it out across 25 unique levels or just survive as long as you can against progressively dangerous waves of enemies Power-Ups: Even the odds with randomly spawning perks like unlimited dodges, enemy freezing abilities, and extra life nodes. One powerup might turn the tide of battle, but multiple will pack a serious punch!



Even the odds with randomly spawning perks like unlimited dodges, enemy freezing abilities, and extra life nodes. One powerup might turn the tide of battle, but multiple will pack a serious punch! Co-Op and Leaderboards: Cover more ground with a friend across all modes of play to strategically clear out enemies in tandem and compete in global leaderboards in both Arcade and Challenge modes

The original Quantum arcade game was designed by the American game designer, programmer, and Harvard graduate Betty Ryan. The programming for the trackball controls of the arcade game, which was loosely based on quantum physics, was incredibly complex. The resulting game, where the player directs a probe to encircle atomic particles and destroy them for points, remains popular among arcade cabinet collectors.

Quantum: Recharged is now available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Atari VCS, and Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. To learn more, visit the official website .

A press kit including key art, screenshots, logos, and videos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/quantum-recharged-presskit .

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2023 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About Sneakybox

SneakyBox is a digital development studio focusing on games, porting, VR/AR products and interactive engineering solutions. They have created lasting friendships with partner companies worldwide.

The company was founded in 2012 by Liudas Ubarevičius and Justas Šalkevičius and currently has a team of more than 50+ developers, artists & industry professionals. The team has a wide range of skills that allow us to release games and products on all major platforms using most game engines and industry tools.

The studio has completed work on over 500 projects, working together with such companies as Atari, Untold Tales, MODUS games, DO-GAMES, and others.