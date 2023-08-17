Proof Strategies Appoints Vanessa Eaton as President of Canadian Operations

Toronto, ON, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proof Strategies is promoting executive team member and agency veteran Vanessa Eaton to president of its Canadian operations, effective immediately. Eaton will focus on strategic growth, team development, and employee and client experience.

“Vanessa leads with optimism and integrity, and I have always valued her perspective. She shares my desire to continuously build on the cornerstones of what makes Proof Strategies special – our values, culture and standard of excellence – while actively working on the business to elevate our talent, expertise and the calibre of solutions and results we consistently deliver to clients,” said Bruce MacLellan, founding President and Chair of Proof Strategies. “This will be a seamless transition as I continue as Chair, with Vanessa bringing a new perspective to lead, build and evolve the agency.”

Eaton brings three decades of agency experience and has held a variety of roles at Proof Strategies, most recently as Executive Vice President and previously as leader of the agency’s successful Health & Wellness practice. In 2021, she was recognized in The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business Best Executive Award in the sales and marketing category, which celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders.

“As Proof Strategies enters its 30th year, our agency continues to grow its revenue and has been honoured with awards for excellence in client work, our great workplace, being a great agency team and being a caring corporate citizen. What more could a team and business want?” said MacLellan.

“Vanessa is a proven communications strategist and a big picture thinker. We’ve been working closely together in management for almost a decade,” MacLellan added. “Two years ago, she moved into a role which included overseeing our client services teams and other aspects of the business in the Toronto office in collaboration with me.”

“We have a talented, motivated team with deep expertise and great client partners. I am excited to build from our collective potential and lead our team forward,” said Vanessa Eaton, President of Proof Strategies Canada.

“It has been an incredible journey being part of Proof Strategies for the past 23 years. Since my first day I was taken in by Bruce’s entrepreneurial style of business-building and unwavering dedication to creating a unique values-based culture. I continue to feel proud of how we apply these principles to learning and working with each other. I intend to maintain all the strengths that Proof Strategies brings today, while capitalizing on the evolutionary opportunities that we see in our future,” added Eaton.

Executive Vice President, Josh Cobden, will continue to provide senior support as a trusted advisor to a variety of clients and take on additional management duties. Importantly, Josh and Vanessa have worked together at the agency for over 20 years and for the last five years have collaborated closely.

“As always, we extend sincere appreciation to our clients for their trust, continued partnership and collaboration. We’re excited by the opportunities and look forward to further successes,” added Eaton.

About Proof Strategies

Proof Strategies is a communications, public affairs and government relations partner that Asks Better Questions™. As an independent agency founded in 1994, Proof Strategies has earned more than 325 awards for client work and industry leadership, including Best Workplace in Canada in 2010 by Great Place to Work™, Large Agency Team of the Year in 2020 and 2023 by the Canadian Public Relations Society and Caring Company Certification in 2022 by Imagine Canada. The Proof Strategies CanTrust Index™ is a leading source of insight on trust in Canada. Learn more at getproof.com and follow @get_proof on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

