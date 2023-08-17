Global Perfusion Bioreactors Market to Reach US$ 747.6 Million by 2033: Surge in Biopharmaceutical Production Drives Growth | Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global revenue from the perfusion bioreactors market is estimated to reach US$ 345.6 Million in 2022, with the global market growing at a 7.2% CAGR to US$ 747.6 Million by the end of 2033 . This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Perfusion Bioreactors Market, covering its current trends, growth drivers, challenges, competitive landscape, and future prospects.

Perfusion bioreactors have gained significant attention in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries due to their potential to enhance cell culture processes, improve product yield, and accelerate bio production. The report examines key market players, technological advancements, regulatory considerations, and emerging applications within the perfusion bioreactors market.

Perfusion bioreactors are advanced bioprocessing systems that enable the continuous supply of nutrients and removal of waste products during cell culture processes. These systems differ from traditional batch bioreactors, where cells are cultured in a static environment.

Perfusion bioreactors offer several advantages, including enhanced cell viability, increased productivity, and reduced production time, making them particularly attractive for the production of biopharmaceuticals, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and tissue-engineered products.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Biopharmaceutical Production: The biopharmaceutical industry, including the production of therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and cell-based therapies, was a significant driver for the adoption of perfusion bioreactors. These advanced biologics require precise control over cell culture conditions to achieve desired product quality and yields.

Cell and Gene Therapies: The development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies were on the rise. Perfusion bioreactors were being explored for their potential in producing cells for therapies such as CAR-T cell therapies, where maintaining cell viability and functionality is critical.

High Cell Density Cultivation: Perfusion bioreactors enabled higher cell densities by continuously supplying nutrients and oxygen, which is essential for processes that require a large number of cells, such as vaccine production.

Improved Product Quality: The continuous supply of nutrients and waste removal in perfusion systems led to improved product quality due to reduced accumulation of metabolites and reduced risk of cell stress.

Research and Development: Perfused cell culture systems were being adopted in research and development to better understand cell behavior, optimize culture conditions, and study various bioprocess parameters.

Regulatory Considerations: The regulatory landscape for biopharmaceuticals was evolving. The ability of perfusion systems to provide consistent and controlled culture conditions aligned with the increasing scrutiny on product quality by regulatory agencies.

Market Challenges:

Complexity of Operation: Perfusion systems can be more complex to design and operate compared to traditional batch systems, requiring specialized knowledge and training.

Regulatory Considerations: The implementation of perfusion bioreactors in biopharmaceutical production requires adherence to strict regulatory guidelines to ensure product quality, safety, and consistency.

Regional Analysis

North America, including the United States and Canada, has historically been a major player in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. This region has a strong presence of biopharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and academic centers, which has contributed to the adoption of advanced bioprocessing technologies like perfusion bioreactors.

Europe is another significant market for perfusion bioreactors. Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France have a strong biopharmaceutical sector and are centers for research and development in biotechnology.

The Asia-Pacific region has been experiencing rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea have been investing heavily in biotechnology and are becoming important players in the global market.

Market Segmentation:

By Scale: Small Scale Perfusion Bioreactors (< or = 1,000 Litres), Large Scale Perfusion Bioreactors (> 1,000 Litres)

By Application: Perfusion Bioreactors for R&D, Perfusion Bioreactors for GMP

By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organization (CRO), Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa

Technological Advancements:

Single-Use Systems: Single-use perfusion bioreactors have gained popularity due to their convenience, reduced risk of cross-contamination, and decreased cleaning and validation requirements.

Automated Control Systems: Integration of automated control systems allows for real-time monitoring and adjustment of culture conditions, leading to improved process consistency and reproducibility.

Competitive Landscape:

The perfusion bioreactors market is extremely consolidated due to the existence of significant players in this industry. Market participants are also striving to broaden their regional and worldwide reach through product launches, acquisitions, and distribution channel expansions.

Key market players include:

Sartorius AG, Cell Culture Company, Cytiva (Danaher Corporation), CELLEC BIOTEK AG, Synthecon Inc, Getinge (Applikon Biotechnology B.V), Zellwerk GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Eppendorf AG, Infors HT, 3D Biotek LLC.

Recent Developments

In July 2021, Cytiva and Pall Corporation announced a 1.5 billion USD investment over two years to fulfil the growing need for biotechnology solutions.

Applikon Biotechnology B.V., a pioneer in the rapidly increasing field of innovative bioreactor systems for biopharmaceutical manufacturing and research, announced in December 2019 that Getinge had agreed to buy out Applikon Biotechnology Holding.

