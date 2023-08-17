New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pea Starch Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483906/?utm_source=GNW

The Pea Starch Market size is expected to grow from USD 128.50 million in 2023 to USD 190.21 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus is having a major impact on international trade. The effect on the grains, pulses, legumes, and oilseeds sectors is generally smaller than in other agricultural sectors. However, according to the World Bank, the import of legumes (including peas) and pulses from January 2019 to February 2020 declined by 6%, owing to supply chain disruptions, followed by export restrictions. The export restrictions have a direct impact on the prices of agricultural commodities, including peas, which is expected to automictically have a negative price effect on its processed products such as protein, fiber, and starch. The high price point of many pea-based options has been a key challenge, which became a bigger issue with the recession created by the pandemic resulting in lower disposable income for many.



Globally, pea starch has gained immense popularity in the food and starch industries. From easy processing to firm gels, pea starch is extensively used in a broad range of applications as it offers key performance and functionality benefits. Consumers are always seeking food with great texture and taste that are made with clean label & recognizable ingredients and pea starch provides all these preferred attributes without any compromise in color and taste of the food.



An increase in demand for pea starch from the pet food industry and continuous developments in the food & beverages industries may offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global pea starch market during the forecast period.



Pea Starch Market Trends



Consumer Preference for Free-from Food is Driving the Pea Starch Demand



As consumers have grown more health-conscious, clean-label alternatives to modified starches are being developed. A more comprehensive focus on minimally processed food products, more authentic ingredients, no synthetic additives, and antibiotic-free food products drives the demand for clean-label starches globally. Due to the increased demand for healthy products, companies have launched processed food products, including pea starch-based products. The rising popularity of veganism, dietary supplements, and flexitarian diet is the major accelerator for the growth of the pea starch market.



The growing number of people quitting meat and the influence of social media impacted the market’s growth as people are increasingly becoming aware of the side effects of meat and dairy products. The market players are launching new products to grab consumer attention. For instance, in March 2021, Roquette Frères collaborated with Delpharm Evereux to develop a new soft gel capsule with a plant-based shell. Based on Roquette’s LYCAGEL pea starch soft gel technology, this vegetarian soft gel is composed of hydroxypropyl pea starch, carrageenan, and other functional ingredients.



Europe Dominates the Pea Starch Market



European countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Russia, and France are the major contributors to the overall market growth. Consumers in the region are opting to consume gluten-free products due to the increasing prevalence of celiac disease. According to the Coeliac UK data, 1 in 100 people in the United Kingdom have celiac disease. The growing popularity of gluten-free products, followed by the ongoing trend of veganism, is one of the major factors resulting in the active penetration of pea starch in the country. According to the US Department of Agriculture data in 2021, 2% of people in Germany are vegan, and 10 % are vegetarians. Market players in the region are adopting new strategies like acquisitions and partnerships to expand their product reach.



Pea Starch Industry Overview



The pea starch market is competitive in nature, with many local and international players competing for the market share. Emsland Group, Roquette Frères, Puris Foods, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, and Ingredion Incorporated hold the dominant positions in the market. The key players are expanding their footprints in the market to gain a lucrative share in the growing pea starch industry. To retain their positions within the market or gain an advantage over their competitors, these companies have set their focus on R&D, expansion, partnership, and innovation.



