Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market to Generate Revenue of USD 24.2 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Product Demand Across Several Industries, Estimates Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report released by Extrapolate, the Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market size is estimated to grow to USD 24.2 billion by 2030 from USD 11.8 billion in 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2030. Key factors fostering market growth involve significant advancements in modern mechanization across various industries, coupled with decreased expenditure on deployment and operations. Furthermore, product demand is likely to be fueled in the near future by a substantial increase in R&D activities by numerous significant industry participants for delivering better solutions/services to consumers around the globe.

An IT system known as a manufacturing execution system gives management and production floor professionals choices for modernizing and improving the manufacturing process. With the help of MES, it is possible to improve the working environment on the shop floor and boost productivity while cutting expenses. MES serves as the intermediary layer between the ERP system and the process control system. The main goal of MES is to guarantee that production processes are carried out effectively in order to boost output.

Competitive Landscape

Key players within the global manufacturing execution system market are prioritizing collaboration as their foremost strategy to fortify their global presence. For instance, in April 2021, AVEVA entered into a partnership with Planet Together, aiming to bring substantial and distinctive innovations to the AVEVA Manufacturing Execution System.

Prominent participants within the global MES market comprise:

Siemens

ABB

AVEVA Group plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric

Epicor Software Corporation

General Electric

Oracle

Birlasoft

Emerson Electric Co.

Körber AG

Generix Group

Key Insights:

On the basis of deployment, the cloud-based segment is likely to lead the market in the near future

In terms of components, the software segment is projected to dominate the market share throughout the forecast period

In the context of region, North America is foreseen to dominate the market in the upcoming years

Market Segmentation

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

Cloud-Based Solution Adoption Surge Ignites Market Growth

Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global manufacturing execution system (MES) market in the forthcoming years due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions across several industries. Manufacturing execution systems are integrating cutting-edge technologies viz., artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics. Through this interface, manufacturers may take advantage of the potential of real-time data analysis, predictive analytics, and automation to enhance decision-making, optimize production processes, and enable proactive maintenance, thus boosting the segment’s growth.

By Component

Software

Services

Key Role of Software Components in Driving MES Solutions Adoption to Aid Market Growth

Based on component, the software segment is projected to lead the global manufacturing execution system market over the forecast period. Software components play a vital role in ensuring the successful deployment and operation of MES solutions. These components collaboratively facilitate various capabilities, including but not limited to overseeing production progress, creating schedules, managing quality, gathering data, performing analytics, and establishing seamless connections with external systems.

Call for Extensive Manufacturing and a Seamless Supply Chain to Drive Market Expansion

A major factor driving the MES market growth is the rising need for a connected supply chain in manufacturing sectors. Efficient information flow throughout the factory is a vital element for productive manufacturing operations. Manufacturers can employ loT systems for location tracking, inventory monitoring, and reporting of manufactured goods moving through the supply chain. The simple flow of information throughout the whole supply chain is another benefit of connected manufacturing solutions, which makes it simple for businesses to adapt to evolving market conditions.

Manufacturers can reduce inventory costs, spot potential risks, and adjust production to meet market demands with the aid of real-time data. The demand for novel equipment and software systems is being driven by an increase in manufacturing operations around the world for mass production as well as quality enhancement. MESs are capable of meeting this need with their innovative production techniques, which is driving product demand.

North America's Market Position Strengthened by Leading Players

North America is projected to constitute a significant portion of the global manufacturing execution system (MES) market revenue due to the presence of major players viz., Siemens, Oracle, Honeywell, Emerson, and Rockwell Automation, along with ongoing technological advancements. The region's dominance is further fostered by the continuous growth of automation and technological improvements within the electrical and electronics (E&E) industry.

Growing Product Demand Across Diverse Verticals to Boost APAC Market Revenue

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, widespread adoption of advanced technologies, and rising product demand from a variety of end-use industries. Due to their growing investments in R&D activities, China and India are the two nations in the APAC region that are developing the fastest. Additionally, the market is expected to flourish significantly over the next several years due to increasing awareness of execution systems for manufacturing processes.

