Global Sustainable Finance Market Size Expected to Grow Over USD 25,900.21 Billion By 2032, at 19.9% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Sustainable Finance Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Investment Type (Equity, Fixed Income, Mixed Allocation, Others); By Transaction Type; By Industry Verticals; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global sustainable finance market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 4,235.68 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 25,900.21 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 19.9% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Sustainable Finance? How Big is Sustainable Finance Market Size?

Overview

Sustainable finance is a financial activity incorporating social, environmental, and governance (ESG) factors into capital allocation and investment decision-making. It entails allocating financial resources to initiatives, businesses, and projects that support sustainable development, tackle environmental issues, and produce favorable social consequences.

Also, aligning financial flows with sustainable aims, assisting in the shift to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy, and advancing social equality and ethical business conduct are the main goals of a sustainable finance market. It seeks to provide both monetary gains and advantageous social and environmental effects.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Acuity Knowledge Partners

Arabesque Partners

BNP Paribas

Clarity AI

Goldman Sachs

KPMG International

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

PwC

Refinitiv

Starling Bank

Stripe, Inc.

Triodos Bank UK Ltd

Sustainable Finance Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 25,900.21 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 5,072.65 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 19.9% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Acuity Knowledge Partners, Arabesque Partners, BNP Paribas, Clarity AI, Goldman Sachs, KPMG International, NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC., PwC, Refinitiv, Starling Bank, Stripe, Inc., Triodos Bank UK Ltd Segments Covered By Investment Type, By Transaction Type, By Industry Verticals, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Increased awareness of sustainability: Recognizing the environmental and social difficulties our global society faces and the necessity to address them through financial mechanisms has significantly impacted the growing awareness of sustainability among diverse industries. These issues significantly affect the economy, ecology, and human well-being. As a result, companies, policymakers, and investors from many industries understand how crucial it is to apply sustainability concepts to their business practices and investment choices, expanding the sustainable finance market growth.

Recognizing the environmental and social difficulties our global society faces and the necessity to address them through financial mechanisms has significantly impacted the growing awareness of sustainability among diverse industries. These issues significantly affect the economy, ecology, and human well-being. As a result, companies, policymakers, and investors from many industries understand how crucial it is to apply sustainability concepts to their business practices and investment choices, expanding the sustainable finance market growth. Growing understanding of social issues: The rising public awareness of labor rights, wage inequality, access to education and healthcare, and inclusion and diversity. Customers, staff members, and communities are just a few stakeholders who call for increased responsibility and ethical corporate practices. It has caused companies to include social factors in their business strategy and investors to look for investments that have a beneficial social impact.

The rising public awareness of labor rights, wage inequality, access to education and healthcare, and inclusion and diversity. Customers, staff members, and communities are just a few stakeholders who call for increased responsibility and ethical corporate practices. It has caused companies to include social factors in their business strategy and investors to look for investments that have a beneficial social impact. Implementation of policies and regulations: Around the world, governments, and regulatory authorities are implementing policies and rules to address sustainability-related issues. These include establishing goals for reducing emissions, encouraging the use of renewable energy, mandating ESG disclosures, and enforcing sanctions for non-compliance. Such governmental regulations encourage companies to adopt sustainable practices and invest in sustainable projects, which increases sustainable finance market demand.

Top Findings of the Report

The market is anticipated to develop due to increasing awareness of environmental and societal concerns such as social injustice, resource depletion, and climate change.

The sustainable finance market segmentation is mainly based on transaction type, investment type, region, and industry verticals.

In 2022, Europe dominated the largest market.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Rising demand for finance professionals: The demand for financial experts specializing in sustainable finance is driving increased investments in sustainable firms. In addition to lowering risk exposure and improving returns, sustainable finance offers cost reduction and risk mitigation. But market expansion is constrained by difficult diversification problems and high operating costs. Nevertheless, the sustainable finance market has plenty of profitable potential due to industries' increased environmental consciousness.

The demand for financial experts specializing in sustainable finance is driving increased investments in sustainable firms. In addition to lowering risk exposure and improving returns, sustainable finance offers cost reduction and risk mitigation. But market expansion is constrained by difficult diversification problems and high operating costs. Nevertheless, the sustainable finance market has plenty of profitable potential due to industries' increased environmental consciousness. Environmental and social performance: Industry leaders have shown that reassessing social and environmental performance may lead to change that improves economic value and fosters favorable outcomes for people and the environment. It functions as a substantial market-increasing force.

Segmental Analysis

The Fixed Income Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

Bonds tied to sustainability and the environment are one type of fixed-income instrument that has gained popularity and experienced significant growth in recent years. These bonds allow issuers to raise money for environmentally beneficial and sustainable initiatives.

Furthermore, the sustainable finance market is changing quickly, and over time, the dominance of particular segments may change. As investors look to match their investment portfolios with sustainability goals, the equity segment, which includes impact investing and sustainable or socially responsible investment (SRI) funds, has also seen significant growth.

The Green Bond Sector Holds the Highest Market Share

By issuing green bonds, businesses can access a dedicated pool of money to finance ecologically responsible projects. It can increase the variety of its funding sources and draw in investors who value sustainability. By demonstrating an issuer's dedication to environmental stewardship and ethical business practices, green bonds can help improve the issuers' reputations.

Moreover, investors can match their investment portfolios to their sustainability objectives by using green bonds. They provide a transparent and reliable investment alternative because the money is used for initiatives that benefit the environment and is subject to reporting and verification requirements. Investors may benefit from the shift to a low-carbon economy and manage ESG risks with green bonds.

Geographical Overview

Europe: Europe was the world's largest market for sustainable finance in 2022. The successful use of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles in corporate choices and investment strategies is responsible for the region's impressive performance. The sustainable finance market in Europe covers various topics, such as social equality, fair work standards, and reducing global warming. Furthermore, the growing mainstream adoption of sustainable fintech is one factor in Europe's market supremacy. Sustainable fintech platforms enable people and companies to make ethical investing decisions by integrating ESG factors into their financial products and services.

Browse the Detail Report “Sustainable Finance Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Investment Type (Equity, Fixed Income, Mixed Allocation, Others); By Transaction Type; By Industry Verticals; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/sustainable-finance-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

Ortec Finance and ESG Book established a partnership in June 2022 to make it easier for investors to get sustainability information. Through improved accessibility and usage of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) data, the cooperation intends to empower investors to make better-informed choices about sustainable finance.

GoldenSource and Arabesque established cooperation in November 2021 to improve access to ESG data for the buy- and sell-side. The partnership enables Arabesque's innovative solution, created to help investors comply with the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) standards, to be used by GoldenSource's clients.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Sustainable Finance market report based on investment type, transaction type, industry verticals, and region:

By Investment Type Outlook

Equity

Fixed Income

Mixed Allocation

Others

By Transaction Type Outlook

Green Bond

Social Bond

Mixed-sustainability Bond

By Industry Verticals Outlook

Utilities

Transport and Logistics

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Government

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

