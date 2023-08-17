Boreo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Jesse Petäjä



Boreo Plc Managers’ Transactions 17 August 2023 at 17:00 EET

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jesse Petäjä

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Boreo Oyj

LEI: 743700OD4QRWKZ4ODC98

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 36714/4/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900724

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 43 Unit price: 35 EUR

(2): Volume: 59 Unit price: 35 EUR

(3): Volume: 14 Unit price: 35 EUR

(4): Volume: 25 Unit price: 35 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 141 Volume weighted average price: 35 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900724

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 33 Unit price: 35 EUR

(2): Volume: 150 Unit price: 35 EUR

(3): Volume: 33 Unit price: 35 EUR

(4): Volume: 28 Unit price: 35 EUR

(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 35 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 245 Volume weighted average price: 35 EUR

Further information:

Aku Rumpunen

CFO

mobile +358 40 556 3546

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.boreo.com

