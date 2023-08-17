Inspect Partners with Avalanche to Pioneer Multichain Cryptocurrency Innovation

Victoria, Seychelles, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant leap towards bolstering the cryptocurrency ecosystem, Inspect, a prominent player in the Web3 domain, is thrilled to unveil a strategic collaboration with Avalanche. This partnership marks the advent of a new era in multichain integration, as Inspect and Avalanche unite to integrate cutting-edge blockchain technology into the Inspect platform, opening novel pathways for expansion and advancement.



Unveiling New Horizons for Inspect and Avalanche

The synergistic alliance between Inspect and Avalanche heralds a groundbreaking stride in multichain integration. By seamlessly integrating Avalanche's blockchain technology, Inspect is extending its scope, enabling users to seamlessly interact with and analyze Cryptocurrencies built on the Avalanche network. This alignment with Avalanche's technology aligns seamlessly with Inspect's core mission of fostering innovation and accessibility in the Web3 ecosystem.

Igniting the Momentum of the Avaissance Movement

At the heart of this partnership beats Inspect's unwavering commitment to the Avaissance movement, a pioneering initiative led by the Avalanche Foundation. Avaissance is meticulously designed to empower digital artists and propel the growth of the Avalanche Cryptocurrency ecosystem. Comprising two integral components, this initiative aims to infuse dynamism into the realm of Avalanche Cryptocurrencies and elevate creative boundaries.

Artist in Residence (AIR): This program beckons digital artists from around the globe to embark on a six-month journey. Selected artists are equipped with substantial funding, personalized mentorship, and access to immersive virtual workshops. Covering diverse subjects including marketing strategies and digital tools, these workshops empower artists to hone their skills and craft successful careers in the Cryptocurrency landscape.

Mona Lisa Initiative (MLI): A collaborative endeavor between the Avalanche Foundation and DAO curatorial teams, MLI is dedicated to safeguarding the future of digital art on the Avalanche blockchain. Through strategic partnerships with art-focused DAOs, this initiative aims to enrich the NFT collections of these organizations and spotlight the works of emerging Avalanche Cryptocurrency artists. The establishment of the Avalanche Permanent Collection further underscores the ecosystem's unwavering dedication to preserving and showcasing exceptional digital creations.

As the multichain landscape continues to evolve, Inspect and Avalanche emerge as trailblazers of this exhilarating journey. Together, they embark on a collaborative odyssey that seamlessly intertwines technology, innovation, and community engagement. With a steadfast focus on the Avaissance movement, this partnership seeks to redefine the future of Avalanche Cryptocurrencies, cementing the ecosystem's position as an epicenter of creativity and progress.



About Inspect

Inspect stands as the ultimate platform for navigating the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape, harnessing the capabilities of Web3 Social Intelligence. Powered by cutting-edge technology, Inspect offers seamless ways to engage with your cryptocurrency community, track community growth, and stay abreast of influential figures within the industry. This comprehensive social analytics tool equips artists, investors, and enthusiasts with indispensable insights into the Cryptocurrency market, enabling them to make informed decisions and stay ahead of industry trends.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is a smart contracts platform that scales infinitely and regularly finalizes transactions in less than one second. Its novel consensus protocol, Subnet infrastructure, and HyperSDK toolkit enable Web3 developers to easily launch powerful, custom blockchain solutions. Build anything you want, any way you want, on the eco-friendly blockchain designed for Web3 devs.

