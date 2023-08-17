Former Pragmatic Institute Executive Rich Nutinsky Joins CI2 Advisors Board of Advisors

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CI2 Advisors, LLC, a consulting and behavioral change company, today announced the addition of Rich Nutinsky to its Board of Advisors. Nutinsky has spent 35+ years in enterprise software, product marketing, management and training, including the last 16 years at Pragmatic Institute. His contributions were key to Pragmatic becoming the “gold Standard” for enabling product organizations to perform at scale.



As the only Master Instructor at Pragmatic Institute, Nutinsky impacted over 27,000 students in 44 different countries delivering training, developing content, advising executives and training others to deliver Pragmatic’s programs. He has worked with senior-level executives at companies such as Microsoft, AT&T, DuPont, NEC, GE and Siemens to improve their product strategy, product management and marketing processes. Prior to joining Pragmatic, Nutinsky spent 20+ years in enterprise software including stints at Arasys Technologies, IMI and D&B Software.

As a CI2 board advisor, Nutinsky is guiding the development of new communication and productivity improvement offerings specifically for product strategy, product management and product management teams. The solutions are designed to help these teams better understand customer needs, build stronger cross-functional relationships and align on key product decisions. CI2 Advisors is currently taking on Beta customers for the new offerings. Interested participants can email contact@Ci2Advisors.com to be considered.

CI2 Advisors helps customers increase productivity and performance using its patented Dynamic Relationship Model™ with Business Storytelling specific to individual companies’ workflows, key relationships, and critical conversations. Teams continuously improve their ability to connect, understand and inspire others for action to deliver specific business results. The solutions improve performance by reducing friction, accelerating time to value, lowering costs and optimizing revenue growth.

“Building relationships and communicating effectively are more difficult than ever in the digital workplace,” said John Geraci, founder and CEO of CI2 Advisors. “While the problem is more directly associated with customer-facing sales and service teams, it’s a critical problem for product teams as well. Poor relationships and miscommunication create misalignment about market needs, slow product cycle time, and put businesses at a significant competitive disadvantage.

“Rich understands this problem firsthand. At Pragmatic Institute, he was in the trenches with product teams at hundreds of enterprise software and services companies. He will be invaluable in tailoring our offerings to specifically to help product teams improve their productivity and effectiveness.”

“The world of work is changing dynamically, and productivity is lagging as a result,” said Nutinsky. “People are bombarded today with messages from multiple communication channels and their attention spans are shorter. Miscommunications and poor relationships are rampant and have a big effect on the productivity of product teams. CI2 Advisors provide a unique value that can help these teams engage more effectively across their organizations and deliver more successful products to market faster and more efficiently.”

About CI2 Advisors, LLC

CI2 Advisors improves business success by transforming the way people connect and communicate in the modern workplace. As former operating executives, we’ve observed the dramatic changes in the workplace where people are less connected, more pressed for time, and overloaded with information. This creates friction and impedes growth and change.

Our solutions help businesses increase productivity and performance by simultaneously improving two human dynamics – relationships and communication. Organizations work with us to gain alignment and inspire action in their most important external and internal relationships. The results are increased speed of execution, higher internal and external customer satisfaction, and improved business outcomes. And our MONEY BACK GUARANTEE ensures results. For more information, visit https://ci2advisors.com/.