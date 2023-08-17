Global Pest Control Market Size to Reach USD 33.83 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for pest control achieved a valuation of USD 22.91 Billion in the year 2021. Projections from the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research indicate a steady trajectory with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% in revenue during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the escalating demand for pest control methodologies that are both low in toxicity and environmentally sustainable.

The significance of pest management becomes particularly evident in the agricultural sector, where pests act as a significant hindrance to achieving optimal crop yields. This challenge is felt by farmers worldwide as they grapple with the limitations posed by pests. For instance, in countries like India, annual losses of up to 25% of crops are attributed to diseases and pests.

Pest control measures extend beyond the agricultural sphere, encompassing the safeguarding of crops during storage and transportation. By addressing pest-related threats, pest controllers effectively enhance land productivity and curtail potential yield losses. Furthermore, the application of insecticides plays a pivotal role in protecting various structures, including wooden elements such as furniture, beds, staircases, and even buildings, from the detrimental impact of termites and wood boring insects.

The improper and excessive utilization of pesticides in fertile lands has resulted in a slew of challenges. These include the emergence of pest resistance, degradation of the environment, compromised quality of food, and soil pollution. Furthermore, the overzealous deployment of chemical-based pest control agents contributes to the accumulation of residues within water bodies and soil. These factors collectively pose a significant impediment to the anticipated growth of the market.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 22.91 Billion CAGR (2021–2030) 4.3% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 33.83 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered type, control method, mode of application, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Bayer AG, BASF SE, Corteva, ADAMA, Syngenta, Bell Laboratories Inc., FMC Corporation, Ecolab, Rentokil Initial plc, Rollins, Inc., Truly Nolen, and Anticimex Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global pest control market is fragmented with many small, medium, and large companies accounting for majority market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective pest control. Some major companies included in the global pest control market report are:

Bayer AG

BASF SE

Corteva

ADAMA

Syngenta

Bell Laboratories Inc.

FMC Corporation

Ecolab

Rentokil Initial plc.

Rollins, Inc.

Truly Nolen

Anticimex

Strategic Development

On 26 January 2022, Syngenta, which is a crop protection company acquired two next-generation bioinsecticides named NemaTrident and UniSpore from Bionema, which is a UK-based biocontrol technology developer company. These are Syngenta’s first fully-owned biocontrols and will enable customers with additional and complementary solutions to effectively and sustainably manage insect pests and resistance.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The commercial segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR due to rapid urbanization and rising new infrastructural projects. High economic and health risks associated with pest is increasing demand for pest control in commercial and public places. In addition, rising government pest management programs are also driving revenue growth in this segment.

The termites segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. These cellulose-eating insects cause damage to wood and furniture. The U.S. is home to about over 50 species of termites and according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. residents spend over USD 1 billion on termite control products. In addition, homeowners spent on an average about USD 3,000 on repairs caused by termites, which has increased demand for termite controllers and is driving revenue growth in this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to rising demand for herbicides for killing weeds in agricultural lands. Furthermore, rising demand for organic pesticides owing to less chemical content and being environment-friendly is also driving market growth in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global pest control market based on type, control methods, mode of application, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Termites Insects Mosquitoes Flies Cockroaches Ants Bed bugs Rodents Others

Control Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Chemical Insecticides Herbicides Rodenticides Repellents Others Biological Plant-extracts Microbial Predatory insects Mechanical Light traps Adhesive traps Malaise traps Mesh screens UV radiation devices Ultrasonic vibrations Others Others

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Powder Pellets Sprays Traps Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Industrial Commercial Domestic Storage & transport facility Agricultural Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



