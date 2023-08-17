Europe Food Can Market to Surpass 28.08 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Demand for Canned Meat

Westford,USA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the production of food cans has witnessed significant growth in the Europe food can market owing to technological advancements and innovative production techniques. Manufacturers have invested substantially in research and development (R&D) activities, leading to the market's progress. These investments aim to improve the overall efficiency, quality, and sustainability of food can production.

Canning is a preservation technique that involves heating food to deactivate degrading enzymes and sealing it in an airtight container. This method provides an inexpensive way to extend the shelf life of various food products in the Europe food can market. Canned foods are known for their ability to remain free of microbial contamination, ensuring food safety. Additionally, canned foods offer the convenience of keeping meals ready to eat warm, making them a popular choice for consumers.

Prominent Players in Europe Food Can Market

Ardagh Group

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Ball Corporation

CPMC Holdings Limited

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

CAN-PACK S.A.

Tata Steel Europe

Colep Portugal S.A.

Huber Packaging Group GmbH

Massilly Group

Nampak Ltd.

NCI Packaging

Rasselstein GmbH

Sonoco Products Company

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Visy Industries Holdings Pty Ltd.

Weidenhammer Packaging Group

William Say & Co. Ltd.

Aluminum Food Cans Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Lightweight Nature

Aluminum food cans segment is projected to dominate the Europe food can market, exhibiting a highest CAGR of 2% in the coming years. Aluminum is preferred for manufacturing food cans due to its lightweight nature and superior strength. These properties make aluminium cans easy to handle, transport, and store while preserving and protecting food products.

The markets inTurkey are poised to dominate the Europe food can market, primarily driven by the country's thriving food and beverage (F&B) industry. The growing F&B sector in Turkey has created a significant demand for food cans, boosting the market's growth prospects. In addition, the country's rapidly changing economic conditions, including increasing consumer purchasing power, are expected to fuel the demand for food cans further.

Steel Food Cans Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Consumer Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

Steel food cans segment is anticipated to witness growth in the Europe food can market due to several favourable properties associated with steel cans. Steel cans are highly recyclable, making them an environmentally sustainable choice for packaging. The recyclability factor aligns with the increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Regional markets inthe United Kingdom hold a prominent position in the Europe food can market and are expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. The increasing consumer demand for packaged goods is a crucial driver for this growth. Consumers in the UK rely heavily on food cans for various products, particularly meat and powdered goods.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Europe food can market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Europe Food CanMarket

Recently, Manna, a company specializing in autonomous delivery drones, partnered with Ball, an aluminium packaging company. Their collaboration aimed to develop and operate an advanced aluminium can sheet rolling mill in New Mexico. This facility would enhance the production of aluminium cans widely used for packaging food and beverages. The partnership between Manna and Ball represents a strategic effort to meet the growing demand for sustainable and efficient packaging solutions.

John West, a leading player in the canned fish industry, expanded its single-serve Infusions range by introducing two new products in 2022. The latest additions to the range included 3x80g MSC-certified skinless and boneless Pink Salmon, as well as 3x60g tuna Infusions.

Key Questions Answered in Europe Food CanMarket Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

