Smart Parcel Locker Market to Surpass 1833.9 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Demand for E-Commerce

Westford,USA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the rapid growth of online retailing has led to a significant increase in e-commerce demand, resulting in a surge in delivery volumes for many companies. As a result, the number of parcel shops and locker outlets has substantially risen in response to this trend in the smart parcel locker market . A notable example is the Deutsche Post Group, which has announced plans to expand its parcel lockers from around 7,000 in 2021 to 15,000 by 2023.

A smart parcel locker is an innovative and autonomous container technology designed to store parcels or packages that are delivered through online shopping platforms in the smart parcel locker market. These lockers provide a secure and convenient solution for managing package deliveries, ensuring that the recipients can collect their items at their preferred time and location.

Prominent Players in Smart Parcel LockerMarket

KEBA Group AG

Quadient SA

Parcel Port

Package Concierge

TZ Limited

ByBox Holdings

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Florence Corporation

Abell International Pte Ltd

American Locker Group Inc.

Winnsen Industry Co. Ltd.

LockTec GmbH

THORNE SECURE DELIVERY SYSTEMS LIMITED

DeBourgh Manufacturing Co

Kern AG

Snaile Inc.

Parcel Pending Inc.

Hanmec More Technologies Corp.

TESGO Inc.

Hardware Segmentis Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Growing Realization among Retailers

The global smart parcel locker market is witnessing a dominant presence in the hardware segment. Hardware held the largest market share and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The growing realization among retailers and organizations about the benefits of integrating a smart locker system into their operations has been a key driving factor.

The markets inthe North America dominate the global smart parcel locker market, and it is projected that it will continue to hold a sizable market share throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the dramatic increase in parcel delivery brought on by the region's widespread exponential rise in online shopping.

Commercial Building Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due totheRapid Industrialization

The commercial building segment is anticipated to emerge as the dominant force in the global smart parcel locker market. Installing advanced parcel lockers is primarily prevalent in and around business and commercial buildings, while the retail sector is expected to grow in deploying smart lockers for Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS) services.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to experience substantial growth in the global smart parcel locker market over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including increasing online shoppers and government initiatives to develop smart cities. In addition, with a large and growing population of tech-savvy consumers, the region has witnessed a remarkable surge in e-commerce activities, driving the demand for efficient and secure package management solutions.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the smart parcel locker market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Smart Parcel LockerMarket

KEBA Group AG made a significant entry into the market with the launch of its KePol parcel locker in 2022. This new locker solution boasts 200 compartments and offers 24/7 contactless access for convenient pickup and return of packages. The KePol locker is designed to be accessible to everyone, catering to the diverse needs of individuals and businesses in Australia.

TZ Limited, a leading provider of smart locker systems, recently announced a notable contract with the NSW Government Department in Australia. Under this agreement, TZ Limited installed a 3,000-unit TZ smart locker system. In addition, the company's advanced cloud-based technology was utilized to upgrade the department's existing lockers, enhancing their functionality and optimizing their performance.

