Fixed LTE Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The Fixed LTE Market size is expected to grow from USD 30.38 billion in 2023 to USD 92.60 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.97% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



According to the International Telecommunication Union the UN, around 2.7 million people worldwide have never used internet services. Therefore growth potential is high as telecom companies and Governments worldwide strive to get every house access to the internet. Internet access is a fundamental right, and digital literacy helps people, businesses, and governments succeed economically.



In December 2022, Microsoft and Viasat collaborated to provide underprivileged communities worldwide with internet access. Microsoft Airband Initiative will increase internet availability to 5 million people worldwide by the end of 2025. The duo plans to bring connectivity and digital literacy to critical markets for improved healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. Microsoft and its partners, along with Airband, have already provided high-speed internet access to more than 51 million people, including over 4 million in underserved rural areas of the United States and an additional 47 million in 16 underdeveloped nations outside of the United States.

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed how we live, work, learn, and conduct business. People now demand high-speed internet to access services, support, and opportunities. Governments around the world are investing heavily in the expansion of broadband services in rural and remote areas.

In September 2022, the Government of India announced an investment of USD 30 billion to establish a robust digital infrastructure in rural areas and guarantee last-mile network accessibility for 4G and 5G in every village nationwide. To bring high-quality, fast broadband connectivity to every village in the nation and to include them in the growing process, The Government is now developing an entire ecosystem of village entrepreneurs.

No big challenge can hamper the growth of the fixed LTE market. However, the high cost of customer premises equipment (CPE) will slow the installation of networks. Once more producers join the market, prices may decrease, and the expansion of Fixed LTE will become faster.



Residential Type of User Expected to Account for Significant Share



The demand for fixed LTE in residential areas took a steep rise because of multiple factors like people turning to work from options, online education, video streaming, webinars, video calling, and more. The service providers realized the need for a robust system to provide users with an interruption-free network. They invested in fixed LTE technology for home or residential users, which is expected to impact the market’s growth over the forecast period positively.

In January 2023, Consistent Infosystems launched Wireless Dual Band 4G Router that works on local ethernet-based WAN and a GSM network. The router will be a boon to people who need remote connectivity or surveillance in farms, fields, warehouses, garages, terraces, etc. but need access to a local ISP or rural locations with restricted local internet.

In June 2022, Supersonic, the South African ISP (internet service provider), expanded its broadband portfolio by launching Fixed-LTE Home Solutions. The FLTE plans and 5G network technology will serve residents in 125 locations with unlimited data connectivity. Users will be to connect multiple devices to a single access point.

In October 2022, Bharati Telecom launched the Always On IoT connectivity solution in India, which allows an IoT device to remain connected to a mobile network from different mobile network operators in the eSIM. The connectivity will be helpful in vehicle tracking or in cases where universal connectivity is required for equipment working in remote locations.



North America Accounts for Significant Share in the Market



T-Mobile and Verison have dominated North America’s home internet market (FWA). According to the third quarter earnings of T-mobile, the telecom had added 0.578 million home internet (FWA) customers to take its total to 2.1 million. During the same period, Verison added 0.234 million FWA users to take its total to more than 0.62 million. Version also provides FWA to businesses and has more than 0.44 million customers for the same.

Ericsson estimates that North America will have roughly 230 million FWA connections by 2027. In the same study, Ericsson captured the data for 311 global service providers, of which 238 already have a fixed wireless access offering.

A report by Nokia states that 90% of the US population is connected to network solutions. More than 50% of the telco fixed broadband lines in the United States are powered by Nokia’s fixed networks.

In January 2022, the Government of Canada was investing heavily to connect residents of rural and distant regions to high-speed Internet. The government announced funding for two projects that will bring high-speed Internet to 310 households in rural areas near Flamborough and Limehouse, Ontario. By investing USD 2.75 billion in the UBF (Universal Broadband Fund) Rapid Response Stream, the Canadian government hopes to reach its goal of 100% connectivity by 2030 and connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026.

In April 2022, USCellular, in partnership with Qualcomm and Inseego, launched the Home Internet+ solution. The solution provides high-speed internet access wirelessly to residents as well as businesses. This 5G mmWave high-speed internet service will initially be available in parts of 10 cities with a speed output of up to 300 Mbps, a 10 to 15-fold improvement over its 4G LTE home internet speed. More than 12.2 million households can access unlimited 4G, 5G or 5G mmWave in-home connectivity with UScellular’s Home Internet service.



Fixed LTE Industry Overview



The fixed LTE market is highly competitive because of many players. Market leaders like AT&T, Huawei Technologies, and Cisco Systems constantly work towards innovation, which gives with a competitive advantage over other smaller players. To withstand price competency, the companies regularly alter their pricing schemes and offer customized packages per customer needs.



October 2022 - Libyan Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Company (LPTIC) collaborated with Cisco, intending to execute projects in the digital transformation and data automation fields. The project will analyze prospective business areas like smart companies, cities, and countries for future investment.

October 2022 - Vodafone and French Telecom player Altice partnered to build Germany’s 6.8 billion USD fiber broadband network. This will help beat the other telecom sector rivals, like Deutsche Telekom. With Altice’s industrial expertise and proven fiber-to-the-home construction capabilities, the deal will help Vodafone expand its reach of the next-generation network.

January 2023 - In Barcelona, Cox cable player promotes mobile services and simple payment plans for rural communities. It launched the Pay As You Gig plan, especially for customers without an unlimited data plan. Leveraging wireless as a consumer safety net during outages and prioritized speeds for converged services are some of the future outlooks of the company.



