Mobile Application Market to reach $777.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 14.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Mobile Application Market by Type (Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Others), Application (Gaming, Social Media and Entertainment, Health and Fitness, Travel and Hospitality, Retail and E-commerce, Learning and Education, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.” According to the report, the global generated $208.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $777.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Prime determinants of growth

Factors such as increase in data usage & internet penetration and a surge in the adoption of wearable devices, rise in smartphone users are the major factors that drive the growth of the global mobile application market. However, the lack of high-speed connectivity in developing & underdeveloped regions and the uncertainty of enterprises in developing their own applications are the major factors that impede the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the rise in adoption of the internet of things and mobile-connected smart objects and growth in usage of machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile apps is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global mobile application market in the upcoming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2300

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $208.46 Billion Market Size in 2032 $777.42 Billion CAGR 14.4% No. of Pages in Report 277 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in data usage & internet penetration.



Surge in adoption of wearable devices.



Rise in smartphone users. Opportunities Rise in the adoption of the internet of things and mobile-connected smart objects.



Growth in usage of machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile apps. Restraints Lack of high-speed connectivity in developing & underdeveloped regions.



Uncertainty of enterprises in developing their own applications.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the mobile application industry. While some sectors experienced challenges, others witnessed opportunities for growth and innovation.

One of the positive impacts of the pandemic on the mobile application market was the increased demand for smartphone solutions.

In addition, the pandemic accelerated digital transformation initiatives across industries, further fueling the adoption of IoT solutions. As businesses looked to adapt to the changing landscape, they increasingly turned to IoT-enabled applications and services to optimize operations, improve supply chain resilience, and enhance customer experiences. This surge in IoT implementation created monetization opportunities for IoT platform providers, solution developers, and service providers.

Buy this Complete Report (277 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-application-market/purchase-options

The Apple App store segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the Apple app store segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the mobile application market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The app store offers a wide variety of apps, including games, productivity tools, social networking apps, entertainment apps, and much more. However, the Google play store segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032, as it provides developers with a platform to distribute their applications to Android users globally.

The gaming segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on the application, the gaming segment accounted for the lhighest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the mobile application market revenue, owing to the huge increase in the number of mobile devices and growing addiction of new mobile games among the youth. However, the health and fitness segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the growing rate of obesity and increasing number of health issues. In addition, surge in awareness among the people regarding weight loss, calorie intake, and proper nutrition supplements the growth of the segment.

Asia-Pacific region to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the mobile application market revenue. The same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to vast and diverse population, leading to the creation of region-specific or culturally relevant apps. In addition, with the expansion of internet connectivity and the increasing availability of high-speed mobile data, more people in the region have access to the internet.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2300

Leading Market Players: -

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Apple Inc.

Intellectsoft US

Cognizant

Google LLC

Verbat Technologies

International Business Machines Corporation

CA Technologies, Inc.

China Mobile Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the mobile application market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.