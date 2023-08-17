New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Childrenswear Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483887/?utm_source=GNW



The children’s wear market is one of the most lucrative segments in the apparel industry. The market is expected to overtake both men’s and women’s wear in terms of growth in retail value due to a combination of demographic, macroeconomic, and social trends, supported by sales in the category. Moreover, an increase in disposable income and a growing working population drive the market’s growth. Increasing product customization, innovation, and affordable pricing of children’s apparel and footwear are driving market growth worldwide.



Due to customization, innovations, brand assurance, and affordability, matching clothing is now a popular trend among both kids and parents. Celebrities in the region are promoting matching wear with their kids. Child celebrities on Instagram, Snapchat, Youtube, and many more social media sites are trying new trends in clothes that are attracting kids these days. For example, Kikiandshrads, a mother-daughter duo on Instagram, uses creative and adorable ideas to market children’s clothing. Because of Instagram pages and children, the market is expected to grow in the long run.



Children’s Clothing Market Trends



Social Media Influencing the Sales of Children’s Wear



In most developed and developing countries, new-generation parents often use social media sites, such as Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, to post photos and videos of themselves and their children in matching outfits. The trend of twinning with children gained immense popularity over recent years.

For instance, in April 2022, in its ANYDAY collection, John Lewis launched its first "mini-me"collection. The collection bridges the gap between womenswear and childrenswear, with sixteen styles designed to complement one another.

According to recent scientific research studies, consumers show a better recall of products endorsed by celebrities, regardless of them being true fans. Therefore, children’s wear companies are adopting innovative endorsement strategies owing to changing consumer buying behavior. They are focusing on celebrity participation in campaigns and advertisements of different brands through social media channels. This, along with the increasing influence of social media, is expected to influence the market positively over the coming years.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share



Asia-Pacific is likely to hold a significant market share over the forecast period, owing to a growth in the infant population, especially in developing countries like India and China. Economic growth and rising household incomes are expected to increase consumer spending on children’s apparel and footwear products in the region.

Moreover, factors such as rapid urbanization, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, and the development of online retailing platforms that provide a hassle-free shopping experience while offering a wide range of options to consumers, are driving the market further.

Key players operating in the region focus on innovations to attract a broader consumer base. For instance, brands like Uniqlo incorporated features, such as non-toxic materials, ultraviolet (UV) protection, and water-repellent coatings, into their designs to ensure optimum comfort and safety for kids. Also, retailers are opening luxury boutiques to meet the increasing demand for children’s luxury apparel.

For instance, in 2022, Hyundai Department Store opened a Tom Browne Kids pop-up store in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, and a Baby Dior boutique in 2023 in southern Seoul’s Apgujeong-dong.



Children’s Clothing Industry Overview



The children’s wear market is highly competitive. Some of the key players in the market include Carter’s Inc., Adidas AG, Benetton Group SRL, Nike, and Dolce & Gabbana. Investments, product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships are some of the significant strategies adopted by the key players in the children’s wear market. Along with this, they are also focusing on target marketing and expanding their product offerings by launching new apparel designs to gain better positioning of products and cater to the demographic segment of consumers.



