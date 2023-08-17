Cityview Completes 296-Unit Opportunity Zone Project Near Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cityview, a premier multifamily investment management and development firm, has completed Jasper – a 296-unit opportunity zone project located less than two miles from downtown Los Angeles and adjacent to the University of Southern California.

The highly amenitized, mixed-use community is now open for leasing and offers a variety of studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans, including 25 units designated very low affordable and three designated moderate income affordable.

“Jasper is bringing nearly 300 units of much-needed housing, including affordable units, to an area experiencing an extreme shortage,” said Sean Burton, CEO of Cityview. “Located in a vibrant neighborhood with easy access to jobs, higher education, transit and entertainment, Jasper offers extensive amenities that foster resident well-being and connection.”

Located at 2528 S. Grand Ave., Jasper is situated at the nexus of Downtown Los Angeles and the rapidly growing University Park East, where vintage shops, eclectic restaurants and craft cocktail bars are surrounded by world class cultural and educational institutions, including the soon to open $1 billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Previously, the project site housed a defunct bookbinding factory and other unused industrial buildings.

Jasper features two expansive rooftop sky decks offering outdoor dining and Korean BBQ grills, an entertainment terrace and sweeping views of Downtown Los Angeles. A lush, resort-style pool deck features cabanas, loungers and daybeds, while a quad area includes a game lawn, billiards, a built-in outdoor pizza oven and expansive communal spaces for outdoor dining and entertaining.

For those who work remotely, a large CV Works business center offers community workspace, individual desks equipped with USB charging ports, private work areas and meeting rooms. Turnkey fiber optic internet and Wi-Fi create strong connectivity throughout the community, while a residents-only app keeps residents informed.

Residents can relax and recharge on the rooftop quiet deck, which features day beds, tables and greenery. Jasper’s two-story club room has a custom commercial grade kitchen for community-hosted cooking classes and private as well as semi-private events. A pet-friendly community, Jasper is home to a large dog park as well as an onsite dog spa and wash.

Designed for livability, Jasper is built to LEED Silver standards, with an expected 20-30% improved efficiency over similar non-green buildings. It features Title 24 and Energy Star appliances as well solar thermal, which replaces fossil fuels to heat the building’s hot water. The community’s stormwater is taken to a drywell that recharges the groundwater supply, while motion and timing sensors, high efficiency plumbing and HVAC systems conserve additional water and energy.

A transit-oriented community, Jasper boasts a walk score of 91, a transportation score of 92 and sits one block from the 23rd Street Metro Station.

Cityview partnered with AC Martin, WPIC Construction, Nadia Geller Designs and Labib Funk and Associates on the project, which created more than 1,000 jobs.

In addition to Jasper, Cityview is nearing completion on The Parker, a 123-unit multifamily development in the heart of Los Angeles, and will complete Belle on Bev, a 243-unit multifamily project in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown (HiFi), later this year. It also recently commenced construction on South Bay X, a 265-unit multifamily project in Los Angeles’ South Bay.

For additional information, please visit www.jasperla.com.

About Cityview

Founded in 2003, Cityview is a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development firm focused on multifamily housing in gateway markets in the Western U.S. Specializing in developing, acquiring, and operating opportunistic and value-add multifamily projects, Cityview creates sustainable housing options in transforming areas, changing cities into communities, people into neighbors and houses into homes. Cityview has invested in more than 130 projects to date. For more information, visit cityview.com.

