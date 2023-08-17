Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (August 2023)

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 08.15.2023
Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €496,283,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
August 17, 2023
Monthly statement
on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
| Date
| Total number of
shares
|Total number of voting rights
|theoretical 1
|exercisable 2
|August 15, 2023
|124,070,778
|177,190,686
|175,414,743
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223‑11 of AMF General Regulation).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
