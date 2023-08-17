CIO Leadership: The Visionary Leadership Needed to Leverage AI and Deliver Business Value Will Power the Discussion at the 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 3

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 3 at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, ON.







Hot topics to be explored at the summit will include the visionary leadership required by CIOs and business technology leaders to identify opportunities for leveraging AI to drive new business services and revenue growth.

“CEOs want to know how CIOs are utilizing AI to deliver value to the business,” says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “This is an extraordinary time for CIOs and business technology leaders to step up their game and drive new waves of business growth for the company.”

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Maria Aiello , Global Head of Private Market & Real Estate Technology, Manulife Financial

, Global Head of Private Market & Real Estate Technology, Manulife Financial Nabil Bukhari , Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks

, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks Roman Coba , VP, Technology and CIO, Federated Co-Operatives Ltd.

, VP, Technology and CIO, Federated Co-Operatives Ltd. John Comacchio , SVP & CIO, Teknion Corp.

, SVP & CIO, Teknion Corp. Dr. Cindy Gordon , AI and Ethics – Adjunct Professor, George Brown College

, AI and Ethics – Adjunct Professor, George Brown College Ron Ijack , VP, Information Strategy & Systems, Roots

, VP, Information Strategy & Systems, Roots Martin Jepil , Principal, Global VP, Enterprise Architecture & Integration, Avison Young

, Principal, Global VP, Enterprise Architecture & Integration, Avison Young Arik Kalininsky , CEO, Dalikoo

, CEO, Dalikoo Kyoko Kobayashi , Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group

, Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group Kin Lee-Yow , CIO, CAA Club Group

, CIO, CAA Club Group Thierry Leroux-Demers , Principal Enterprise Architect, Manulife

, Principal Enterprise Architect, Manulife Michael Lin , CIO, Travelers Canada

, CIO, Travelers Canada Israel Martinez , CEO and Global CTO, Axon Global

, CEO and Global CTO, Axon Global Wahid Mohammad , CEO, PlektonLabs

, CEO, PlektonLabs Farooq Naiyer , Global Lead, Technology and Cyber Assurance, Munich Re

, Global Lead, Technology and Cyber Assurance, Munich Re Fariba Rawhani , SVP & CIO, Teranet Inc.

, SVP & CIO, Teranet Inc. Raanan Raz , CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor

, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor Roya Rezaie , VP of Technology Strategy and Operations, Manulife

, VP of Technology Strategy and Operations, Manulife Lilian Seidaros , CISO & VP, IT Infrastructure, 360insights

, CISO & VP, IT Infrastructure, 360insights Yasemin Sezer , Executive Director, CAPCO

, Executive Director, CAPCO Jamal Shah , Senior Advisor and IT Program/Project Delivery Leader, BroadView Consultants Inc.

, Senior Advisor and IT Program/Project Delivery Leader, BroadView Consultants Inc. Zia Shah , CISO and Executive Director, KPMG

, CISO and Executive Director, KPMG Corinne Sharp , Co-Founder/CMO, The WIT Network

, Co-Founder/CMO, The WIT Network Manoj Tiwary , CIO, Subaru Canada

, CIO, Subaru Canada Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Eric Whaley , CIO, Wolseley Canada Inc.

, CIO, Wolseley Canada Inc. Gini Wong, Head of IT, MUFG



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Roman Coba , VP Technology and CIO, Federated Co-operatives Limited

, VP Technology and CIO, Federated Co-operatives Limited John Comacchio , SVP and CIO, Teknion Corporation

, SVP and CIO, Teknion Corporation Martin Jepil , Principal, Global VP, Enterprise Architecture & Integration, Avison Young

, Principal, Global VP, Enterprise Architecture & Integration, Avison Young Naveen Kumar , Partner & Lead, Canadian Payments Practice, Capco

, Partner & Lead, Canadian Payments Practice, Capco Kin Lee-Yow, CIO, CAA Club Group



Valued Partners for the 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Avalor, BetterCloud, Box, The CIO Association of Canada, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Illumio, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, PeopleReign, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Toronto, Tanium, Tonkean, Twilio, Upwork, Yash Technologies, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 19 at the University Club of Chicago.

Topics to be explored at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include effective techniques for communicating the impact of AI to the C-suite and the Board.

Pre-eminent CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Andrew Ballema , CIO, Tangoe

, CIO, Tangoe Tamar Bar-Ilan , Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera

, Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera Jesse Bociek , CISO, Tenneco

, CISO, Tenneco David Bruskin , SVP, Cyber Operations Leader, Synchrony

, SVP, Cyber Operations Leader, Synchrony Wayne Bulmahn , President, SIM Chicago

, President, SIM Chicago Liav Caspi , Co-Founder and CTO, Legit Security

, Co-Founder and CTO, Legit Security Manish Chawla , EVP, CTO, IAT Insurance Group

, EVP, CTO, IAT Insurance Group Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International Tom Gerdes , EVP & CIO, The Heico Companies LLC

, EVP & CIO, The Heico Companies LLC Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Anjan Harve , Seasoned Global Chief Digital & Technology Officer

, Seasoned Global Chief Digital & Technology Officer Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Geoff Hooper , Director, N.A. Enterprise Solutions Engineering, RingCentral

, Director, N.A. Enterprise Solutions Engineering, RingCentral Mahmood Kahn , EVP, Global CISO, CNA

, EVP, Global CISO, CNA Ricardo Lafosse , CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company

, CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company Kristy Lapidus , Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald

, Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C. Talvis Love , SVP & CIO, Baxter International

, SVP & CIO, Baxter International Jean Luber , VP IT, MYR Group

, VP IT, MYR Group Rick Merrick , President, SIM Chicago; CIO, TCS Education System

, President, SIM Chicago; CIO, TCS Education System Venugopal Pai , Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix

, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix Rusty Patel , Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco Mark Polansky , Lead Principal & Management Consultant, Outcome Solutions LLC

, Lead Principal & Management Consultant, Outcome Solutions LLC Raanan Raz , CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor

, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor Madhu Reddy , EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago

, EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago Brian Slepko , EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street

, EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street Edward Wagoner , CIO – Digital, JLL

, CIO – Digital, JLL Frank Yanan , SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America

, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America Michael Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.

Esteemed CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include:

Wayne Bulmahn , President, SIM Chicago

, President, SIM Chicago Mahmood Khan , EVP, Global CISO, CNA

, EVP, Global CISO, CNA Rick Merrick , Chairman, SIM Chicago

, Chairman, SIM Chicago Talvis Love , SVP & CIO, Baxter International

, SVP & CIO, Baxter International Rusty Patel , Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco Mike Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.

Valued Partners for the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, BetterCloud, Bluewave Technology Group, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Chicago, Tangoe, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 6 at The Harvard Club of Boston. Timely topics to be discussed at the summit will include successful use cases for applying Generative AI to the business.

Prominent CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Wolfgang Bauriedel , Executive Director, Technology & Digital, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Executive Director, Technology & Digital, Russell Reynolds Associates Vic Bhagat , Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl

, Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl Monica Caldas , EVP Global CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance

, EVP Global CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance Lee Caswell , SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix

, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix Jim Chilton , EVP & CIO, Cengage Group

, EVP & CIO, Cengage Group Brook Colangelo , CIO, Waters Corporation

, CIO, Waters Corporation Jason Cooper , CTO, Technology, Data & Analytics Group, Paradigm

, CTO, Technology, Data & Analytics Group, Paradigm Martin Davis , CIO, Managing Partner, DUNELM Associates, Ltd.

, CIO, Managing Partner, DUNELM Associates, Ltd. Patrick Ford , CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric

, CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric Santiago Garces , CIO, The City of Boston

, CIO, The City of Boston Shannon Gath , CIO, Teradyne

, CIO, Teradyne David Gerstle , Chief Digital Officer, MBTA

, Chief Digital Officer, MBTA Danielle Goulet , VP & CISO, The Hanover Insurance Group

, VP & CISO, The Hanover Insurance Group Ken Grady , SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Elizabeth Hackenson , CIO, Schneider Electric

, CIO, Schneider Electric Anjana Harve , SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care

, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Eric Helmer , SVP & CTO, Rimini Street

, SVP & CTO, Rimini Street Michael Israel , CIO, The Kraft Group

, CIO, The Kraft Group Peter Marcotte , AVP, Americas Solution Consulting, Apptio

, AVP, Americas Solution Consulting, Apptio Todd Mazza , CTO, FM Global

, CTO, FM Global Professor Kevin Powers , J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College

, J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College Ranaan Raz , CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor

, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

, Global CIO, Bain & Company Brian Shield , SVP/CTO, The Boston Red Sox

, SVP/CTO, The Boston Red Sox Ken Spangler , EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services

, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services Mike Towers , Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

, Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Mark Troller, CIO, Tangoe

Luminary CIOs and business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Vic Bhagat , Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl

, Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl Brook Colangelo , VP & CIO, Waters Corporation

, VP & CIO, Waters Corporation Shannon Gath , CIO, Teradyne

, CIO, Teradyne Ken Grady , SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Anjana Harve , SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care

, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care Elizabeth Hackenson , CIO, Schneider Electric

, CIO, Schneider Electric Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Patty Patria, CIO, Babson College

Valued Partners for the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Apptio, Aryaka, Avalor, BetterCloud, Box, Coretelligent, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Illumio, Intuitive.Cloud, Lakeside, LastPass, Nasuni, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Trustmi, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

