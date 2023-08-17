Healthcare Services Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As projected by The Business Research Company (TBRC), the healthcare services industry is poised for substantial growth, with an anticipated expansion to $9,816.85 billion by 2027, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This promising trajectory is reflective of the remarkable enhancements in both survival rates and quality of life achieved over the last decade. The strides made in medical and technological advancements have been pivotal contributors to this progress, effectively shaping the landscape of healthcare services.



TBRC's healthcare services industry reports offer invaluable insights into this dynamic sector. These reports provide comprehensive analyses of market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities, aiding businesses in making informed decisions and strategic planning.

By offering a deep understanding of the market's present state and future prospects, these reports equip industry stakeholders with the knowledge necessary for effective investment, expansion, and innovation strategies, thereby positioning them for success in an evolving landscape.

Explore The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the healthcare services industry:

1. Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-healthcare-products-global-market-report





Anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1%, the smart healthcare products market is projected to expand to a value of $364.3 billion by 2027.

The expansion of the smart healthcare products market is being driven by elevated investments in healthcare.

2. Soft Tissue Repair Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soft-tissue-repair-global-market-report





Enterprises within the soft tissue market are directing their investments towards technological advancements to augment their market presence and offer inventive products to their clientele. Key players engaged in the domain of soft tissue repair are particularly dedicated to creating cutting-edge solutions tailored to the realm of soft tissues.

3. Tele-Intensive Care Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tele-intensive-care-global-market-report





A prominent trend gaining traction in the tele-intensive care market is technological advancement. Leading players within this market segment are channeling their focus into the development of pioneering technologies for healthcare systems, aiming to enhance patient facilities with superior and more advanced capabilities.

4. Virology Specimen Collection Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virology-specimen-collection-global-market-report





Projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1%, the virology specimen collection market is foreseen to expand to a valuation of $7.2 billion by 2027.

The increasing count of blood donations is propelling the growth trajectory of the virology specimen collection market. This upsurge in blood samples is directly contributing to the heightened scrutiny and identification of viruses within the blood, facilitated by the virology specimen collection technique.

5. Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/myopia-and-presbyopia-treatment-global-market-report





Envisioned to attain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%, the myopia and presbyopia treatment market is anticipated to expand to a value of $26.16 billion by 2027.

The burgeoning geriatric population is poised to act as a key driver for the future growth of the myopia and presbyopia treatment market. The term "geriatric population" pertains to individuals aged 65 years and beyond.

6. Carrier Screening Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carrier-screening-global-market-report





Projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9%, the carrier screening market is foreseen to expand to a valuation of $4.30 billion by 2027.

The surge in fetal chromosomal abnormalities and genetic disorders is poised to be a driving force for the prospective growth of the carrier screening market.

7. Biotechnology Reagents Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biotechnology-reagents-global-market-report





Anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0%, the biotechnology reagents market is projected to expand to a valuation of $110.93 billion by 2027.

The escalating requisition for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is foreseen to act as a driving force behind the forthcoming growth of the biotechnology reagents market.

8. 3D Imaging Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-imaging-global-market-report





Projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.5%, the 3D imaging market is foreseen to expand to a valuation of $65.47 billion by 2027.

The heightened adoption of smartphones is anticipated to act as a driving force for the prospective growth of the 3D imaging market. A smart device encompasses any wireless-connecting device capable of linking to apps, the internet, local networks, or other devices.

9. Atrial Fibrillation Global Market Report 2023 Atrial Fibrillation https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/atrial-fibrillation-global-market-report





Projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9%, the atrial fibrillation market is anticipated to expand to a valuation of $18.90 billion by 2027.

The rise in the geriatric population is foreseen to act as a propelling factor for the future growth of the atrial fibrillation market.

10. Women's Health Global Market Report 2023 Women's Health https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/womens-health-global-market-report





Anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, the women's health market is projected to expand to a valuation of $49.86 billion by 2027.

The escalating occurrence of women-centric diseases is foreseen to act as a driving force for the forthcoming growth of the women's health market. These ailments, including anemia, osteoporosis, breast cancer, menopause, and others, manifest prominently due to multiple risk factors like family history, advancing age, early onset of menstruation, menopause after 55 years, obesity, and more.

11. Cannabinoids Global Market Report 2023 Cannabinoids https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cannabinoids-global-market-report





A prevailing trend within the cannabinoids market is the increasing emphasis on research and development in the field of medical cannabinoids. Prominent market players are directing their efforts towards the exploration and advancement of novel medicinal products and therapeutic interventions. These initiatives encompass trials like custom cannabis therapy, which aims to harness the potential of cannabinoids for various medical applications.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.