Come Celebrate National Potato Day with Dickeys

Dallas, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating National Potato Day with their famous giant bakers and original hand-cut fries.

August 19th is National Potato Day and the Texas-style barbecue restaurant is highlighting their popular Loaded Baker, which consists of Dickey’s signature giant baked potato topped with your choice of pit-smoked proteins such as brisket, pork, chicken or sausage and all the extra fixins’ of cheddar cheese, green onions, sour cream and butter. Additionally, guests can order their original, crispy fries that are hand-cut and seasoned to order, in-store with their classic Foo Foo Powder as a perfect side for your favorite barbecue dish.

“At Dickey’s, we take pride in our giant bakers and our original hand cut fries,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “And that’s why on this special day we’re happy to provide our guests the opportunity to satisfy their potato cravings.”



For added convenience, Dickey’s has every need covered with orders for takeout, in-store pick up, to go and even delivery! Order ahead in Dickey’s App or online at dickeys.com.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

