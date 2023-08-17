New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recombinant Protein Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483877/?utm_source=GNW

The Recombinant Protein Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.49 billion in 2023 to USD 3.65 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the recombinant protein market. With the emergence of COVID-19, there has been an increased demand for therapeutic and vaccination measures to combat it.Many market players and public organizations shifted their focus to research and development activities for the treatment of COVID-19, and recombinant proteins played a vital role in these activities. For instance, an article published in the journal JCLA in May 2022 reported that researchers and scientists targeted recombinant proteins for COVID-19 vaccine development. Thus, COVID-19 sparked a surge in demand for recombinant protein-based medicines. However, in the current scenario, it is anticipated that, with the high prevalence of other chronic diseases and the presence of other infectious diseases, and the efficacy of recombinant protein-based medicine in its treatment, the studied market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



The factors that are driving the growth of the studied market are the increasing expenditure on research and development; the growing prevalence of chronic diseases; the aging population; the rising inclination towards biologics and biosimilars; and the launch of advanced recombinant products.



According to the American Cancer Society’s 2022 statistics, in the United States, there will be an estimated 1,918,030 new cancer cases in 2022. Such a high burden of cancer creates the need for advanced therapeutics for the treatment, and since recombinant proteins are largely used in therapeutics and the development of cancer therapies, an increase in the cancer burden is expected to drive the demand for recombinant proteins, thereby driving the market’s growth.



Additionally, increasing investments in research and development aimed at the introduction of new recombinant protein therapeutics also contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, in May 2022, an update from the National Institute of Health (NIH) of the United States reported that about USD 1,021 million had been invested in the year 2021 for the research and development funding for autoimmune diseases in the NIH of the United States, and it is further expected to increase to USD 1,061 million in 2022. Thus, such an increase in investment is leading to the development of recombinant-based protein medicines and thus fueling the growth of the studied market.



Furthermore, in September 2021, Aviva Systems Biology, one of the companies engaged in manufacturing and developing antibodies, immunoassay kits, and recombinant proteins for life science research, launched its new protein-on-demand, semi-custom recombinant protein portfolio for life scientists conducting basic research and preclinical studies.



Thus, due to the increasing expenditure on research and development, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, the rising inclination towards biologics and biosimilars, and the launch of advanced recombinant products The recombinant protein market is expected to project significant growth over the forecast period. However, the time-consuming and high-cost production processes and high costs may hamper the market’s growth over the forecast period.



Antibody Segment is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period.



The recombinant antibody production procedure involves cloning antibody gene libraries into phage vectors and allowing the phages to infect a host cell line. The host cells then produce daughter phages expressing the recombinant antibodies on their surfaces. The genes can be inserted into an expression system, and the antibodies can be produced in large quantities after a process of selection for antibodies with the desired characteristics. Factors such as increasing cases of leukemia, research, and clinical studies are expected to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period.



The rising cases of diabetes and the increasing use of antibodies are driving the growth of this segment. For instance, in 2021, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reported that globally in the year 2021, 537 million cases of diabetes were reported and that this number is expected to increase by 783 million by 2045. So, the growth of the segment is being driven by the rise of chronic diseases like diabetes, which is increasing the demand for recombinant antibodies.



The mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches by key market players are also driving the growth of this segment. For example, in February 2021, Sanofi and GSK started a new phase 2b study with 720 adults over the age of 18 to find the best antigen dose for phase 3 testing of the adjuvanted recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate.



Similarly, in April 2022, Albumedix Ltd. expanded its existing collaboration with Valneva S. This follows the MHRA’s recent approval of Valneva’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine containing albumin (VLA 2001), for which Valneva entered into a supply agreement with the European Commission in November 2021 to provide up to 60 million doses over two years. In addition, Valneva reported an advance purchase agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2021 for the supply of one million doses. A crucial ingredient in VLA 2001, Albumedix Recombumin, is employed in both the vaccine’s manufacture and final formulation. Thus, such developments are fueling the growth of the studied segment.



So, the growth of the market in this segment is likely to be driven by the rise of chronic diseases like diabetes and changes among the major market players.



North America is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period.



North America is expected to lead the recombinant protein market, owing to the increasing expenditure on research, coupled with the presence of healthcare infrastructure and several major market players. The chronic diseases that are on the rise across the region are creating a huge demand for recombinant protein therapies, as recombinant proteins are among the proven solutions for treating such diseases.



Furthermore, novel research for the treatment of various neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is also propelling the growth of the studied market. Researchers in Alzheimer’s disease require a large amount of time and resources have gone toward a protein called amyloid. Many Alzheimer’s research community believes targeting amyloid is the key to treating the underlying disease, which is expected to rise the demand for amyloid-based therapies. For instance, an article published in the journal ANC in April 2022, stated that plaque-associated proteins have revealed these additional proteins are important; they offer insight into the factors that drive amyloid plaque development and are potential biomarkers or therapeutic targets for Alzheimer’s disease.



The increasing number of clinical trial studies in the country is driving the demand for the studied market. For instance, in 2022, Clinicaltrials.gov reported that around 15,316 clinical trials are currently registered in the United States involving biopharmaceuticals in the year 2022. This increasing number of clinical trials studied in the country is anticipated to drive the studied market growth in the country.



Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the Mexican population is also expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, IDF published in December 2021, an estimated 14 million adults in Mexico were living with diabetes. Such a prevalence of diabetes is expected to rise the demand for recombinant proteins, thereby contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Thus, owing to the increasing expenditure on research, coupled with the presence of healthcare infrastructure and several major market players and the high prevalence of chronic diseases the market in the North American region is expected to project significant growth over the forecast period.



The recombinant protein market is moderately competitive due to the presence of a few companies operating globally and regionally. The competitive landscape includes an analysis of a few international as well as local companies that hold market shares and are well known, such as Abbvie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk AS, Sanofi SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novavax Inc., GigaGen Inc., and Pfizer Inc.



