Roblox Corporation Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Roblox Shareholders Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX, any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



On August 17, 2023, Edwin Dorsey of The Bear Cave issued a short report alleging that Roblox has “facilitated hundreds of known child abuse cases, popular Roblox game developers have been arrested on child abuse allegations, Roblox games include images of dismembered bodies and Nazi logos, and the company has been linked to child suicide attempts and the widespread production of child pornography.”

On February 3, 2022, The Bear Cave issued a short report on Roblox alleging that “It is also the leading platform for pedophiles.” The report further states that “Multiple major Roblox developers have been banned after being exposed for pedophilia.” Additionally, The Bear Cave alleged, “The company has engaged in litigation and intimidation to help conceal allegations of pedophilia on the platform.”

