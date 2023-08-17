R&S Insurance Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that R&S Insurance Agency, Inc. (“R&S”) of Stoughton, WI has joined World as of August 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

R&S has been providing insurance products and services to individuals, families and businesses since 1964.

“At R&S, our basic belief in providing quality coverage and personal service is just one of the many reasons why today, more than ever, people look to us for quality insurance protection,” says Mark Rostowfske, President, R&S Insurance Agency. “It’s great to join World and provide our customers with even more products and services.”

“I’d like to welcome R&S to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “With the addition of R&S, World now has a presence in Wisconsin. R&S is known for their exceptional customer service, and I know they will be successful as part of World. The current R&S insurance team will remain in place to assist customers with their needs.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel, and Sica Fletcher advised World on the transaction. Axley Brynelson provided legal counsel to R&S on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 195 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com .

Media Contact:

Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer

World Insurance Associates LLC

732-380-0900 Ext. 736

jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com