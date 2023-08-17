New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483863/?utm_source=GNW



Consumers across developed and developing nations are demanding innovative diffusers, such as multiple aroma dispensers, owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of essential oils. The aromatherapy diffuser market is driven by increasing consumer inclination toward meditation, massage therapies, and holistic healthcare. Hence, the rising number of people who desire to live a healthy lifestyle and the various health benefits offered by essential oils significantly drive consumers’ interest in aromatherapy diffusers for household and office purposes.



According to the International Spa Association, in 2021, there were 21,510 spa locations across the United States, an increase from the 21,260 spa locations in 2016. The growing prevalence of spas and wellness centers in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America caused a substantial surge in demand for aromatherapy diffusers, owing to their high efficacy and positive influence on the mental and physical health of the patrons visiting these establishments. Additionally, the increased consumer interest in spas is leading such facilities to install top-notch diffusers to supplement their economic growth.



Aromatherapy diffusers are being used by consumers worldwide to help improve the quality of air and create a pleasant environment, thereby enhancing the mood while also benefitting health. Furthermore, the utilization of essential oils in aromatherapy is perceived to help consumers experience healing benefits brought about by innovative temperature-controlled diffusing technology.



Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Trends



Surging Demand for Essential Oils



The growing consumer awareness regarding the proven benefits of essential oils on mental health is increasing the usage of these oils. They are used as a natural way to deal with mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, and attrition. Additionally, there is a sharp increase in the number of people opting for self-medication to deal with different kinds of body aches and ailments, such as the common cold. Furthermore, the various adverse effects of pharmaceutical products have contributed to the rising demand for natural essential oils from consumers worldwide.



Essential oils, such as Ylang-ylang, chamomile, and clary sage, are perceived to impart several physical, mental, and emotional health benefits. For instance, chamomile essential oil is primarily used to scrap anxiety and insomnia, while rosemary and geranium greatly uplift one’s mood. Orange essential oil is another product growing in popularity in the market. The oil helps deodorize while exuding its fresh and energizing scent, leading consumers to enjoy a sedative, relaxing effect that simultaneously reduces anxiety and contributes to the feeling of being alert.



Additionally, high industrialization and urbanization rates in India, China, Mexico, and Brazil have influenced end-user industries in these regions, leading to a greater demand for aromatics and fragrance therapies. Increasing R&D activities and innovation in extraction techniques are expected to bolster the growth of essential oil production globally.



Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market for Aromatherapy Diffusers



Aromatherapy is gaining prominence as one of the ways to enhance consumers’ moods and health. The growing spa and wellness industry is boosting the demand for luxury items, like aromatherapy diffusers. Moreover, growth in the spa market due to strong tourism and rising consumer spending propel the market growth. Moreover, the rising number of international tourists in the region drives the demand for aromatherapy diffusers. In spa treatments, a wide range of aromatic essential oils is used therapeutically in designer aromatherapy diffusers, along with a soothing atmosphere and various massage techniques, which attract a large consumer base, propelling demand for aromatherapy diffusers further.



Nowadays, consumers want to create the feel of a spa at home due to hectic lifestyles and a rise in various health problems. Such factors, in turn, boost the sales of aromatherapy diffusers in the region. Additionally, the expansion of the premium product market, an increasing number of young consumers seeking luxury products, and the rapidly increasing popularity of social media and online retailers are driving up demand for aromatherapy diffusers.



Aromatherapy Diffuser Industry Overview



The market is competitive, with a significant number of local and international players operating in the market. The sustainable competitive advantage through differentiation is high, as the manufacturers are increasingly innovating products in terms of customization, infusion, price, and features. This has led to a high degree of competition in the market. The major players in the market, such as doTERRA International, LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Puzhen Life Co., Ltd, Edens Garden, and Organic Aromas, use different promotional activities to create interest in their offerings. These players also offer aromatherapy shower diffusers using a patented filtration process that diffuses essential oils perfectly.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483863/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________