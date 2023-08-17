New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483858/?utm_source=GNW





The Sodium-Dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 market benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic. People with diabetes have a weakened immune system, which is exacerbated by COVID-19. Diabetes patients are more likely than non-diabetics to have significant problems. Diabetic medicine makers took care during COVID-19 to ensure that pharmaceuticals were delivered to diabetes patients with the assistance of local governments. "Since the start of COVID-19, our commitment to patients, our employees, and the communities where we operate has remained unchanged,"NovoNordisk stated on their website. "We continue to supply our medicines and devices to people living with diabetes and other serious chronic diseases, safeguard the health of our employees, and take actions to support doctors and nurses as they work to defeat COVID-19."



SGLT-2 inhibitors, commonly known as gliflozins, are a kind of medication used to treat type 2 diabetes by lowering high blood glucose levels. SGLT-2 inhibitors have an important role in the management of cardiovascular risk factors such as blood pressure, glycemia, weight, cardiac function, and antiinflammatory action. Diabetic medications have been proposed as prospective treatments for diabetic people infected with SARS-CoV-2 during the COVID-19 epidemic. Technological advancements have increased over the period leading to several modifications either in the SGLT-2 inhibitors or the formulations being developed.



Therefore, due to increased prevalence and the aforementioned factors, the studied market is anticipated to witness growth over the analysis period.



SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Trends



Jardiance is Leading the SGLT2 Market.



Jardiance, released globally in 2014, is a once-daily oral medication used to control blood glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. Jardince is gaining sales compared to Invokana, with patients preferring this drug as it has a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases when compared to other SGLT2 drugs by helping the kidneys remove glucose from the bloodstream. Jardiance accounted for more than 30% of the sales in the global SGLT2 class of drugs in the current year. Jardiance is a prescription medicine used to lower blood sugar, diet, and exercise in adults with Type 2 diabetes. It reduces the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with Type 2 diabetes who also have known cardiovascular disease. Jardiance also reduces the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with heart failure, when the heart cannot pump enough blood to the rest of the body. It is not for people with Type 1 diabetes. Jardiance is a prescription drug used to lower blood sugar in individuals with Type 2 diabetes and to lessen the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with Type 2 diabetes who have known cardiovascular disease. It is also used in conjunction with diet and exercise. Heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiac disorders are all examples of cardiovascular illness. Jardiance has also been shown to lower A1C in persons with Type 2 diabetes who do not have cardiovascular disease (CV disease), diet, and exercise. Jardiance may aid some people in losing weight even though it wasn’t designed to do so. In a study using Jardiance alone, the average weight loss at the 10 and 25 mg doses was 2.5% and 2.8%, respectively. Jardiance also assisted some individuals in slightly lowering systolic blood pressure, which is the highest number in the blood pressure reading, when used alone or in combination with metformin, even though it was not intended to do so.



65% of the Market Share is Occupied by North America.



North America accounts for the highest Type 2 diabetic population. The growing global Type, 2 diabetes population promotes the growth of SGLT2 drugs. Prices are comparatively high in this region. Jardiance holds 50% of the market share in the US SGLT2 market. The American Diabetes Association Standards of Care has recommended empagliflozin (the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Jardiance) as the only diabetic drug that reduces the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with Type 2 diabetes. In the United States, the prevalence of diabetes has increased dramatically during the last two decades, driven by the increased prevalence of obesity and lifestyle changes. Diabetes ranks among the fast-growing chronic diseases in the United States. About 1.75 million US citizens are diagnosed with diabetes every year. The country also has the highest obese population, a prominent cause of Type 2 diabetes.



In addition to diet and exercise, SGLT2 inhibitors, a class of FDA-approved prescription medications, are used to lower blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. Canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, and empagliflozin are examples of drugs that are SGLT2 inhibitors. Single-ingredient formulations and combinations with other diabetes drugs, such as metformin, are available. SGLT2 inhibitors lower blood sugar levels by stimulating the kidneys to remove sugar from the body through urine. Because it has not been established that SGLT2 inhibitors are safe and effective in patients with Type 1 diabetes, the FDA has not approved their use in this population. Most pharmaceutical companies view the United States as a premium market since they can charge more for their products than in other nations while still seeing high sales. Pharmaceutical businesses that sell pharmaceuticals benefit from the insurance program in the nation, which reimburses consumers for over 50% of the cost of prescription drugs. Due to the increased prevalence of obesity in the country, the United States is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period.



SGLT2 Inhibitors Industry Overview



The Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market is highly consolidated, with a few significant manufacturers having a global market presence. The companies strengthen their market presence by getting approval in new forms.



