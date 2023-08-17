New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biguanides Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483847/?utm_source=GNW

The Biguanides Market size is estimated at USD 5.09 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 5.64 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.07% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the biguanides market. The prevalence of diabetes in people hospitalized with COVID-19 infection and the recognition that improved glycemic control might improve outcomes and reduce the length of stay in patients with SARS-CoV-2 have underlined the importance of the oral anti-diabetic drugs market. People with diabetes have a weaker immune system, the COVID-19 complication aggravates the condition, and the immune system gets weaker very fast. Diabetes and uncontrolled hyperglycemia are risk factors for poor outcomes in patients with COVID-19 including an increased risk of severe illness or death. Thus, the COVID-19 outbreak increased the biguanides market’s growth globally.



Biguanides are a class of medications used to treat type 2 diabetes. They work by reducing the production of glucose that occurs during digestion. Metformin is the only biguanide currently available in most countries for treating diabetes. Glucophage (metformin) and Glucophage XR (metformin extended release) are well-known brand names for these drugs. Others include Fortamet, Glumetza, and Riomet. Metformin is also available in combination with several other types of diabetes medications, such as sulfonylureas.



As Type 2 diabetes is associated with both poorer clinical outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic and an increased risk of death in such hospitalized patients, the role of glucose control has been emphasized to improve the prognosis. Metformin is the first-line choice for the management of hyperglycemia in T2DM. Besides being an important glucose-lowering agent, metformin also has significant anti-inflammatory. Therefore, metformin has been a potential candidate for treating patients affected by COVID-19 infection, with type 2 diabetes, as well as an excellent antidiabetic (glucose-lowering) agent during COVID-19 pandemic times.



Therefore, owing to the aforementioned factors the studied market is anticipated to witness growth over the analysis period.



Biguanides Market Trends



Rising diabetes prevalence globally



The global diabetes population is expected to rise by more than 1.9% over the forecast period.



According to the International Diabetes Federation, the adult diabetes population in 2021 was approximately 537 million, and this number is expected to increase by 643 million in 2030. Obesity is considered one of the major factors contributing to the disease, primarily type-2 diabetes. Continued elevation in blood glucose levels in diabetes patients can contribute to progressive complications such as renal, nerve, and ocular damage. Type-2 diabetes is increasingly prevalent and associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular and renal disease. Along with lifestyle changes, metformin is usually the first-line pharmacotherapy.



The World Health Organization has put metformin on the list of essential medicines: "medicines that satisfy the priority health care needs of the population". Metformin is classified as a biguanide used for the treatment of type-2 diabetes. It is prescribed for its off-label use in people with conditions such as insulin resistance. Since the introduction of metformin in T2DM therapy, a huge number of patients have been treated successfully with this globally available medication, which has a favorable risk-benefit profile recommended by IDF guidelines as a first-line drug. Hence, metformin is still the most prescribed oral antidiabetic medication worldwide. Long-term positive experience with the use of metformin, strong evidence of clinical efficacy and safety, a high adherence rate, low cost, general availability, and cost-effectiveness are the contributing factors to the high market share.



Owing to the aforementioned factors and their increasing prevalence, it is likely that the market will continue to grow.



Asia-Pacific region holds the highest market share in the Biguanides Market in the current year



The Asia-Pacific region holds the highest market share of about 37.9% in the biguanides market in the current year.



The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed an alarming increase in the prevalence of diabetes in recent years. In developing countries such as China and India, the rate of diabetes is at an all-time high, mainly due to lifestyle changes. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 90 million adults were living with diabetes in the IDF South-East Asia Region in 2021. This figure is estimated to increase to 152 million by 2045, and the 206 million adults living with diabetes in the IDF Western Pacific Region in 2021, are estimated to increase to 260 million by 2045. Diabetes is associated with many health complications. Patients with diabetes require many corrections throughout the day for maintaining normal blood glucose levels, such as oral anti-diabetic medication, insulin administration, or the ingestion of additional carbohydrates by monitoring their blood glucose levels.



According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India, in 2021, out of all deaths in India, 60% were related to non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, etc. To prevent and control major NCDs, the National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke (NPCDCS) has been launched. This program includes medical education, health awareness in schools, and urban planning for diabetes.



Owing to the rising rate of obesity, the growing genetic factors for type-2 diabetes, the increasing prevalence, and the aforementioned factors, it is likely that the market will continue to grow.



Biguanides Industry Overview



The biguanides market is fragmented, with manufacturers like Takeda, Merck, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, etc. having a global market presence, and the market is highly competitive due to generic drug manufacturers’ presence.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483847/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________